Dubois v Gorman And Joyce v Jennings On A Speed Boat Approaching The 02, London

Ahead of their London press conference today, the stars of the July 13th ‘Heavy Duty’ show at The O2, London arrived in style via speed boat.

Heading the big night of action live on BT Sport is the vacant British heavyweight title fight between two of the world’s top prospects Daniel Dubois (11-0, 10KO) and Nathan Gorman (16-0, 11KO)

In the chief support Joe Joyce (9-0, 9KO) will defend his WBA Gold heavyweight championship against former world title challenger Bryant Jennings (24-3, 14KO)

** Media are welcome to make use of free photos on this link **

Tickets for ‘Heavy Duty’ featuring Daniel Dubois v Nathan Gorman for the vacant British Heavyweight Title, plus Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce v Bryant Jennings are on sale now. The show also features British Middleweight Champion Liam Williams, super flyweight sensation Sunny Edwards and super featherweight contender Archie Sharp. Also returning after an impressive debut is Kent bantamweight Dennis McCann. Hamza Sheeraz, Mark Chamberlain, Jake Pettitt, Louie Lynn, Mickey Burke Jr and Florian Marku add to an exciting line up and tickets are available via AXS.com, Eventim and Ticketmaster and are priced as below:

£300 – (Hospitality)

£200 – Floor

£150 – Floor

£100 – Tier/Floor

£75 – Floor/Tier

£50 – Tier

£40 – Tier