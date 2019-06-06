Anthony Joshua will lose a rematch to Andy Ruiz Jr, says Tyson Fury

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Styles make fights and Andy Ruiz Jr’s style is all wrong for Anthony Joshua.

That’s the believe of heavyweight contender Tyson Fury, who says that ‘AJ’ will come off second best in a rematch with reigning IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion.

Last Saturday night at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden California’s Ruiz Jr defied the odds to drop defending champion Joshua four times en route to a seventh-round stoppage to claim the unified heavyweight championship.

The fight contract included an immediate rematch clause in the event that Joshua lost and the Briton’s team have indicated they intend to execute the clause with the second go-round expected to take place in the UK around November.

This would be a big mistake, according to Fury.

“I think even in the rematch he’ll lose again. Styles make fights and I think Andy Ruiz is all wrong for him,” Fury told ESPN.

“I looked at Joshua walking in and he didn’t have no water, no sweat going into the ring. I said this guy is going to get knocked out and this is before the fight started.

“And then it happened, and I knew he couldn’t box that style. Even in the rematch, this was wrong and this was wrong, but [Joshua’s] style and [Ruiz’s] style don’t go together.

“Andy will always beat AJ, in my opinion.”

In the wake of Joshua’s loss the rumour mill has been in overdrive, with accusations Joshua was knocked out badly in sparring in the lead-up to the bout and whispers he suffered a panic attack in the changerooms ahead of his US debut.

Fury said Joshua looked physically prepared for the fight but questioned if he was mentally prepared.

“If you look at Joshua’s physique, he didn’t look underprepared for him. It means nothing. It’s not the dog in the fight, it’s the fight in the dog,” Fury continued.

“I looked at Joshua and I seen he didn’t want to be in the ring on the night. He was looking away and seemed to have other things on his mind.

“When fighters travel and go into the other guy’s backyard, they feel intimidated.”