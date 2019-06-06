Randy Petalcorin returns to action, wants Kenny Cano next

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBA interim junior flyweight champion Randy Petalcorin 29-3-1 (22) is looking forward to returning to the winner’s circle when he takes on Thai boxer Worawatchai Boonjan 14-21-1 (13) at the Midas Casino ESPN 5 card in the Philippines on Sunday, June 9.

Petalcorin, who is ranked IBF number nine and WBA number 15, is coming off a seventh-round TKO loss to Felix Alvarado for the vacant IBF 108-pound title last October.

“The fight we want for Petalcorin is Kenny Cano,” said Australian Peter Maniatis, co-promoter of the 27-year-old Filipino southpaw. “He is world ranted in the top 15 with the IBF and WBA and Randy Petalcorin is rated IBF number nine and WBA number 15, so there is a high ranking at stake.

See Also

“Richard Pena, the promoter for Kenny Cano, already has agreed to fight Petalcorin. We are willing to travel even to Venezuela once the political protests cool down to make this fight happen and Cano has said they would also come to the Australia.

“Right now, Randy Petalcorin is in training to fight on June 9th in the Philippines his training so much smarter and harder now. He is 27 years old and maturing. The best three years of Petalcorin’s boxing career is in front of him. We want a major world title after the Thai on June 9th and Cano is on our radar.

“That is why Petalcorin his training hard at Sanman Gym in General Santos City.”

Peter Maniatis co-promotes Randy Petalcorin together with JC Manangquil, CEO of Sanman Boxing Promotions.

Maniatis was inducted in the Australia National Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017.

“In my mind, promoters need boxers. We need boxers as Randy Petalcorin because they are the stars. They are whole show. They must always come first,” said Maniatis.