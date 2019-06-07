Andy Ruiz Jr wants £40 million for Anthony Joshua rematch in the UK

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22) is prepared to face Anthony Joshua 22-1 (21) in a rematch in the UK – for a price.

The value Ruiz Jr puts on a fight with the now-former unified world heavyweight champion in his own backyard is £40 million.

Ruiz Jr shocked the world with his dominant seventh-round TKO of the previously unbeaten Joshua at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old Californian recovered from an early knockdown to have Joshua on the deck four times in the fight before being crowned champion at 1:27 of the seventh frame.

Days after the loss Joshua announced he would activate the immediate rematch clause in their contract.

“Right now my team, they’re negotiating everything right now. I’ve just got to stay busy, stay healthy and be ready for the rematch,” Ruiz Jr told FightHub.

“I’d love it to be here in the United States or in Mexico you know. It all depends on the team and what they negotiate.

“If they want me to go over there, they’ve got to give me USD$50 million. If they want to come over here… It’s just negotiations you know.”

As the challenger Ruiz Jr reportedly earned around £5 million for their first fight, while Joshua was expected to pocket around £20 million.

In the wake of Joshua’s surprise loss speculation has mounted on the reason for his lacklustre showing. Rumours of a knockout in sparring ahead of the fight and a panic attack in the changerooms ahead of the fight have both been dismissed by the 29-year-old Brit’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua has refused to lay blame for the loss on anyone but himself.

“I have to take my loss like a man. No blaming anyone or anything,” Joshua said. “I am the one who went in there to perform and my performance did not go to plan. My gameplan didn’t go to plan.”