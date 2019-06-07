Anthony Yigit will meet Siar Ozgul at York Hall in London

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

World title challenger Anthony Yigit (23-1-1, 8 KOs) will meet Siar Ozgul (15-3, 3 KOs) at the #MTKFightNight on June 28 at York Hall in London, on ESPN+.

The former EBU Super Lightweight king is back following a fifth-round stoppage win over Sandro Hernandez on May 4 in Frankfurt, and is looking forward to facing the Turkish-born Ozgul at the iconic British boxing venue.

“Siar is just the opponent I need to test my skill and brains in the ring,” said the 27 year-old southpaw. “He’s rough, making sure to bring the fight to you, and he’s been in the ring and gone the distance with former World Champion Viktor Postol so I’m not expecting an easy fight.

“I’m really looking forward to fighting at York Hall. I’ve watched my friends fight there before and I was so jealous of them because it’s a legendary venue with a great atmosphere. It’s almost as if it was built for boxing.”

Yigit’s eight-round super lightweight clash with Ozgul is part of an ESPN+ broadcast that will also feature Ohara Davies vs. Miguel Vazquez, Chantelle Cameron vs. Anisha Basheel in a WBC World title eliminator and Ryan Walsh vs. Lewis Paulin for the British Featherweight crown.

Having impressed in his World Boxing Super Series Quarter-Final clash with Ivan Baranchyk in New Orleans, Yigit is relishing the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of an American audience again.

“The US audience has shown me lots of love following my World title fight with Ivan Baranchyk in the World Boxing Super Series,” he says. “Even though it didn’t go my way, they made it clear they wanted to see me in the ring again, and I will make sure to show my appreciation on fight night.

“I will be preparing for this fight in Stockholm with Joel Grandel at Hammarby Boxing Club. The Hammarby sports organisation together with their soccer, ice hockey club and fans has shown me great support and I’m honoured to be one of them. I’ve also got Erik Skoglund on my team and he will be helping me become the best I can on fight night.”

Said promoter Nisse Sauerland: “We’re delighted to be working with MTK. This is a great fight for Anthony and great match up for the fans. It’s going to be an explosive night at London’s famous York Hall, and we’re excited that American fans are going to get the opportunity to see Anthony in action on ESPN+.”