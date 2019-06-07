Delfine Persoon offers Katie Taylor €300,000 for rematch in Belgium

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Delfine Persoon 43-2 (18) has demanded an immediate rematch with Katie Taylor 14-0 (6) and has tabled a €300,000 offer to make the fight happen in her native Belgium.

The 34-year-old Persoon lost her WBC lightweight title to WBC, WBA and IBF champion Taylor by disputed majority decision at Madison Square Garden in New York last Saturday night.

Judges Alen Nace and John Poturaj scored the bout for Taylor 96-94, while Don Trella had it even at 95-apiece.

“I think she doesn’t have the guts to come to Belgium for the fight,” Persoon said to The Independent.

“It wasn’t pretty to lose my belt like that. If you lose you lose, okay. But if you lose the way I did this is not correct. It is not an amateur fight, it is a pro fight and I didn’t lose the pro fight. I landed more punches than she did.

“I was sure when the final bell sounded that I had won the fight. I respect Katie and if she looks back at the fight she will know that she didn’t win it. I want a rematch, but I want it within the next five months.”

Taylor v Persoon II would be the biggest fight in the lightweight division – and arguably the biggest fight in women’s boxing – but with the Irish champion already rumoured to have her next two fights lined up, it’s unlikely to happen anytime this year.

Persoon admits she’s not holding her breath for a second go-round.

“It is not a rematch if it happens in two years’ time. There is a lot of talk about the rematch, but I’m not banking on it happening,” she said.

If Taylor doesn’t accept the offer to fight Persoon in Belgium, the former long-time WBC boss says she wouldn’t rule out a rematch abroad.

“I am prepared to go to the United States again, but I think it would be better in England or Ireland for the supporters,” Persoon said.