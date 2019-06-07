Tyson Fury refuses to consider Deontay Wilder rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury has poured cold water on his rumoured rematch with Deontay Wilder expected to take place early next year.

WBC heavyweight champion Wilder declared a week ago that he had signed on for the rematch but Fury warned this week that a lot can happen between now and the new year.

“I can say anything. Look, he’s talking about a fight that’s a year away,” Fury told the Rich Eisen Show. “Anything can happen; we’re not promised tomorrow so I’ll live for today.

“Because of the background that I’ve come from and what I’m suffering with — I can’t look past today because tomorrow I might be in a total depression again; so I only have to live for today and be happy for now, that’s how I get through it.

“Deontay Wilder is talking about fights that could happen in 2020. I have not even fought my fight on Saturday yet.

“I could get knocked out in that one. We never count chickens before they hatch.

“He (Wilder) has to have to get past (Luis) Ortiz and I’m probably going to fight September or October.

“I don’t know (against whom). I don’t get involved in it too much; when I’ve got a fight on the horizon, I don’t look past that first initial fight.”

After defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 Fury walked away from the ring to deal with mental health issues including severe depression. He returned last June and fought two tune-up bouts before battling Wilder to a disputed draw in Los Angeles last December.

Fury is back in action against unheralded German boxer Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on June 15 while Wilder is expected to contest a rematch with Luis Ortiz in September.