Who is the next challenger of Wanheng Menayothin?

I am the owner of a boxing website and a nonprofit writer of a weekly boxing magazine, Muayloke = World Boxing, in Thailand. I define myself as a real boxing fan because all of my boxing things are my lovely hobby more than 15 years. In Thailand, we have many good boxers such as Saensak Muangsurin, Saman Sor Jaturong, Khaosai Galaxy and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. I'm known in the boxing community as Boxing-Boy.

Wanheng Menayothin (Wanheng CPF or Chayapon Moonsri), one of the present boxing world champion of Thailand, may have the opportunity to go to defend his WBC Minimumweight world belt in Japan soon. According to a report from Petchyindee Boxing Promotion, also known as Diamond Promotion, there are some representatives of Watanabe Promotions came to see his last defending fight on May 31th at the ringside which he retained his WBC title by a technical decision won over the Japanese fighther, Tatsuya Fukuhara, who is the former WBO World Miniflyweight champion after the accidental head clashed in the eighth round and causing the Thai fighter was suffered from bad cut over his right eye.

Previously this report said if both camps can reach the agreement Wanheng will make his 12th title defense in Japan around June. And there are 3 fighters who were promoted by Watanabe Promotions in last WBC World ranking. The first one is the former WBO Asia-Pacific Miniflyweight king, Masataka Taniguchi, who failed to challenge WBO World Miniflyweight title in February 2019 by unanimous decision lost to Vic Saludar, the Filipino world champion. Masataka is the 17th ranked of WBC. The second one is the former OPBF Light Flyweight and JBC Minimumweight titles holder, Shin Ono, who failed to challenge WBA World Minimumweight title in December 2016 by unanimous decision lost to Thammanoon Niyomtrong (Knockout CPF), the Thai world champion. He also lost to Norihito Tanaka by TKOed in the 8th round and lost his JBC title in January 2019. Ono is the WBC 29th ranked. And the last one is a young fighter who has only 3 fights (all win) in his professional carrier, Ginjiro Shigeoka who is the 38th ranked by WBC. Now we don’t know who will be the next challenger of Wanheng. Even if both camps can reach the agreement but Wanheng can’t go there to fight in June because his bad cut from last fight therefore it could be happened in July or August.

If Wanheng can’t go to fight in Japan on time, he also has the plan B which he will make the mandatory defending fight in October with the WBC No. 1 contender and current IBO World Minifkyweight champion, Simphiwe “Chain Reaction” Konkco of South Africa. Konkco’s last fight is in December 18 which he was knocked down in round 2 by the Filipino challenger, Joey Canoy. But there was an accidental headbutt in round 4 and causing very bad cut on Konkco’s head therefore the fight was stopped and declared to no contest as IBO’s rule. If Wanheng – Konkco is on the fight should be take place in our homeland.

Who is the next challenger of Wanheng? Please wait and see.