David Allen promises to beat David Price in “devastating fashion”

David Allen 17-4-2 (14) has promised to give his heavyweight rival David Price 24-6 (19) a beating when the pair meet on the undercard of Dillian Whyte versus Oscar Rivas at The O2 in London on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Allen, 27, is coming off a third-round body shot KO of Australian Lucas Browne in April, while the 35-year-old Price was last in action in March when he defeated Kash Ali by DQ5 after his opponent repeatedly bit him.

“This is a fight I’ve wanted for a long time now, three or four years I’ve been after Price,” Allen told Sky Sports.

“I think he’s there for the beating, he’s on the slide and I’m the worst kind of opponent he could wish for.

“I’m going to be on his chest all night; the pressure, the power, the strength, everything, I feel like I’m all wrong for him.

“We like David Price, we like his team, nothing personal but I’m getting really close now to the big fights and I’m going to have to go through him and I believe I will in devastating fashion.

“I want to be world heavyweight champion. To do that, I must beat David Price and for David Price he must win to keep his career alive full stop, so it’s a massive fight for both of us.”

Allen has breathed new life into his career since teaming up with former IBF middleweight champion Darren Barker, who believes his charge is now within reaching distance of a world title shot.

“After he beats David Price, I think he’s another big win away from forcing a title shot,” Barker said.

“When he beats David Price, I’ll pick up the phone to Eddie [Hearn] and make sure we get the correct opponent for Dave Allen. But I’ll be pushing for it, don’t worry about that.”