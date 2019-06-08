Gennady Golovkin trainer Jonathon Banks predicts KO victory of Steve Rolls

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Jonathon Banks is predicting a knockout victory for his charge Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin 38-1-1 (34) when the former world middleweight champion takes on little-known Canadian Steve Rolls 19-0 (10) at a catchweight of 164-pounds at Madison Square Garden in New York this Saturday night.

Golovkin, who will be having his first fight since dropping a majority decision to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in their rematch last September, is having his first fight under Banks after recently splitting from his long-time trainer Abel Sanchez.

“This is not the biggest fight of GGG’s life but he approaches it in the same, very professional way. But this is what he does. When you have a star and he goes to perform, he won’t get nervous because this is MSG, because of all the interviews, cameras, lights and crowds. GGG was here before and he will be here again,” said Banks to Fightnews.

“On the other side you got Steve Rolls, whose never did this in front of so many reporters, so many people. And we know that everything is a factor in the sport of boxing. Everything. I’m predicting a GGG KO on Rolls.”

Banks, a former cruiserweight and heavyweight contender, was trained by the late, great Emanuel Steward and took over the coaching reigns of heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko after the Kronk Gym legend passed away.

The 36-year-old Detroit native believes his coaching style shouldn’t be compared to the highly regarded Sanchez.

“Abel did not teach me boxing. I have all the respect for him and he’s a wonderful guy, but I was taught by the late Emanuel Steward. I learned everything from him and I hope people will see my work with GGG,” Banks said.

“We had no problems when we started to work together. He allowed me to train him my way. No problems, discussions – whatever I decide happened in training camp. And why not? I want him to be a champion again. It was really easy for him to learn new stuff because he wants to do it, he wants to learn.”