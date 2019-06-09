Dillian Whyte could derail plans for Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury trilogy

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Plans for a Deontay Wilder versus Tyson Fury trilogy could be thrown into disarray if Dillian Whyte has his way, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

WBC heavyweight champion Wilder 41-0-1 (40) announced he would be rematching Fury 27-0-1 (19) in early 2020 on the eve of Anthony Joshua’s ill-fated bout against Andy Ruiz Jr, with Fury’s co-promoter confirming plans for a trilogy this week.

If Wilder gets past Luis Ortiz and Fury defeats little-known German Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas next weekend, it seems likely the pair will meet twice in 2020.

But long-time WBC number one contender Dillian Whyte 25-1 (18) – who faces Oscar Rivas on July 20 – will be pushing for his shot at Wilder.

“It’s not allowed,” Hearn told iFL TV when asked about Wilder’s plan to face Ortiz followed by two fights against Fury.

”There’s gonna be a serious legal position for Dillian Whyte if that’s the case. Because Dillian Whyte is fighting Oscar Rivas, that’s for the ‘interim’ title and the mandatory position, but we want it next.

“The offer from the WBC is for the ‘interim’ title and mandatory position, it’s when that mandatory occurs [that is yet to be decided].

“There will be serious issues if that mandatory is not when we want that mandatory to be. It’s ongoing.

Wilder and Fury fought to a disputed draw in Los Angeles last December. The challenger appeared to outbox the American champion for much of the fight only to be dropped twice late in the fight and denied a victory on two of the judges’ scorecards.

“Deontay Wilder must fight Dillian Whyte, and I say to the people out there – keep supporting Dillian Whyte,” Hearn continued.

“He has been number one for 580 days and he still isn’t mandatory and we’ve got to make sure he gets what he deserves.”