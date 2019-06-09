Kid Galahad promise to give “emotional” Josh Warrington “a one-sided beatdown”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Kid Galahad says Josh Warrington’s emotions will prevent him from holding on to his IBF featherweight title when the pair meet at First Direct Arena in Leeds, UK on June 15.

Mandatory contender Galahad 26-0 (15) will travel into the lion’s den to challenge Leeds local Warrington 28-0 (6), who wrested the belt from Lee Selby a year ago before defending the strap against Carl Frampton in December.

“Emotions can get you seriously hurt and Josh is an emotional man. He always goes in there with his heart on his sleeve,” Galahad said to the Mirror.

“When we get in there it is going to be a very exciting night for me. When we go in there people are going to expect a very even fight, but it’s going to be a one-sided beatdown.

“It is my destiny and I am here now and I am gonna rip that title from him in his home town.”

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has backed his gym mate to come away with the victory, saying the champion could be overlooking Galahad.

“Warrington is a brilliant fighter and he has had a couple of good performances but sometimes when you have a couple of good ones – I’ve been there and done it – your mind and everything else isn’t quite working the same,” he said.

“He’s boxed Selby and Frampton and now he is looking at Barry thinking ‘oh it’s Kid Galahad, I beat him a couple of times’. Is that going to be decisive here, I don’t know.

“I think it is going to be a good fight but, for me, Barry has got a bit too much determination in him to lose. He has got that warrior code in him and I think he is going to do the job – I know he is going to do the job.”