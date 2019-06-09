Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will fight trilogy, according to Bob Arum

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Leading heavyweights Tyson Fury 27-0-1 (19) and Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40) will have a trilogy of fights, according to promoter Bob Arum.

The Top Rank boss, who co-promotes Fury alongside Frank Warren, confirmed not only the rematch but a third fight between the cross-continental rivals.

Fury was held to a disputed draw against WBC champion Wilder in Los Angeles last December despite being dropped twice late in the fight.

The result saw the WBC order an immediate rematch, which was derailed when Fury signed a multi-fight broadcast deal with ESPN. Wilder’s fights are broadcast on rival network Showtime.

Last month Wilder took it upon himself to announce that he would be facing Fury in early 2020, although the Fury camp has remained silent on this claim.

In an interview with World Boxing News, Arum has revealed he expects the rematch to proceed with a third fight to follow.

“Wilder v Fury II is going to happen. It will be a terrific fight. The first fight was terrific. This fight will be even better,” Arum said.

Before the rematch can happen, Fury will have to get past little-known Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on June 15 and Wilder will need to defeat Luis Ortiz in their rematch, expected to take place in September.

Arum was cautious not to get ahead of himself, citing the upset result of Anthony Joshua’s unified heavyweight title defence against Andy Ruiz Jr last weekend.

“But no jumping. Anything can happen to Fury, although I don’t think it will, that happened to Anthony Joshua,” he said.

One thing Arum seems convinced of is that the series will run to three fights – but not four.

“Yes, I can assure you of yes. There are a lot of good heavyweights who have had trilogies. This would be a trilogy,” he said.

“We’ve had great trilogies in the past. Ali v Frazier. Ali v Norton. They were all trilogies, not four fights.”

The purse split for the third fight would be determined by who wins the rematch.

“The percentages will change, as in the winner would get more on that third fight, than the loser. It’s all based on who wins the second fight,” Arum said.