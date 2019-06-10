George Kambosos Jr And Charles Conwell Score Big Wins Over The Weekend

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Two of DiBella Entertainment’s rising stars, world ranked lightweight “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. and 2016 U.S. Olympian junior middleweight Charles “Bad News” Conwell continued their ascent over the weekend with outstanding performances.

“George and Charles continued to prove they have all the attributes to fight for world titles in the future and I look forward to providing them the opportunities,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “We’re very proud of both. They’ve worked very hard and now our job is put them in the best position to continue their climb in their respective divisions.”

Fighting in Athens, Greece, on Friday night, June 7, the 25-year-old Greek Aussie Kambosos (17-0, 10 KOs), of Sydney, Australia, stopped Richard Pena (11-3-1, 9 KOs) in the sixth round in front of a loud, supportive crowd at the Olympic Hall Galatsi. Dropping Pena in the fourth and fifth rounds, Kambosos continued to control the action as the referee called a halt to the action in round six following a barrage of unanswered punches.

See Also

“I fought a very smart, patient and explosive fight against a very tough young fighter who had an opportunity of a lifetime. Pena is a good young fighter who made a great account of himself with his long and awkward frame.

“I am a proud Greek and a proud Australian. Fighting in Athens, Greece, was an amazing experience,” said Kambosos, whose paternal grandfather originally came to Australia from Greece to begin a new life and raise a family.

Heading into the fight, Kambosos was world ranked #5 by the IBF and #9 by the WBO.

“This was another step toward a world title. My next fight will be in America. Jose Pedraza, I’m coming for you.”

Fighting at Madison Square Garden on the undercard of the Gennadiy Golovkin-Steve Rolls middleweight clash, the 21-year-old Conwell (10-0, 7 KOs), from Cleveland, OH, won a 10-round unanimous decision versus Brooklyn, NY’s Courtney Pennington (12-4-3, 5 KOs), earning the vacant USBA Super Welterweight Title. Scorecards read 97-92 twice, and 96-93. Streamed live on DAZN, Conwell used his advantage in strength to score at will throughout his first 10-round contest.

“I’m very happy with my performance. Pennington was a tough fighter, but we got the victory,” said Conwell. “Now it’s back to the gym to continue learning and growing as a fighter. It was an honor to fight at Madison Square Garden for the first time. Thanks to my promoter Lou DiBella for bringing me here and I hope to return in the near future.”