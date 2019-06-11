BCB Link Up With Slammer For Shropshire Expansion

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

BCB Promotions are delighted to announce a partnership with former professional boxer, Kieron Gray, which will see a third BCB affiliated boxing gym open in the Midlands.

Slammer’s Boxing & Fitness Gym in association with BCB has now opened its doors and will compliment BCB’s headquarters in Wednesbury and satellite gym in Brownhills.

The Gym, Unit 2B Cockshutt Lane , Broseley, Shropshire, TF12 5NE, is open seven days a week with a range of classes from boxing for beginners, kids boxing, fitness workouts and private 1-2-1’s.

Monday’s is adult circuits between 8.00pm – 9.00pm, Tuesday is kids boxing between 6.30pm-8.30pm followed by adult boxing until 9.30pm, Wednesday is early morning HIIT work-out from 5.50am, Thursday is adult open gym 7.00pm – 9.00pm, Friday and Saturday is available for private hire, and Sunday’s is kids boxing 8.00am – 9.00am and adult boxing 9.00am – 10.00am.

‘Slammer’ as he was known during his pro career will also train professional boxers and already has Telford based pro, Dean Jones, on his books.

“It’s great to be working with Kieron again,” explained BCB’s Head Trainer, Paul Mann. “He was an exceptional professional for BCB.

“He had 74 professional fights during a career that spanned a decade. He fought anyone and everyone and was a hard working, dedicated professional. Having him on board as a trainer is another positive step forward.”

“I’m excited and delighted,” added Gray. “I had a good pro career and now I want to share my knowledge and help people get better at the sport and also expand the professional arm of the gym.

“I’ve got Dean Jones who is a tough away fighter and gives anyone he steps in the ring with a good test. Now I have my own premises I can work on getting a few more signed up with BCB.

“I worked with Errol (Johnson – Head of Boxing at BCB) for 10 years as one of his boxers; 74 fights later I’m doing what Errol and Paul did for me . Looking after my own fighters but even more has fell in to place and I’ve found a fantastic unit and transformed it in to one of the best boxing gyms around and under the best management team in the Midlands. I’m very excited of what the future holds for me, Dean and any fighters I get to train in the future.”

Anyone interested in joining Slammer’s Boxing & Fitness Gym in association with BCB can contact Kieron on 07811 132 170.

