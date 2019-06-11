Boxing fireworks expected at Auckland’s ABA StadiumBoxing fireworks expected at Auckland’s ABA Stadium

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Benjamin Watt of Rainbow Boxing New Zealand, Terry Reid Batchelor of Mayhem Boxing and Vasco Kovačević of Red Line Combat Academy has joined forces to produce a boxing event called “Mid Year Fireworks”. This event is scheduled to take place at ABA Stadium this Saturday with Amateur, Corporate and Professional boxing fights on the card.

This exciting night of boxing can also be called a night of redemption as two boxers have set out to recharge their careers again.

The main event will feature the heaviest man in New Zealand boxing, Conrad “Friday the 13th” Lam. Conrad had an excellent start to his career, winning his first five professional fights during 2016 and 2017. He defeated two well-known names including David “The Brown Buttabean” Leutele by split decision and knocked out the man who gave Joseph Parker a major cut, “King” Afa Tatupu. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wijo5VfORBQ He also had some success in Australia winning against undefeated boxer at the time Hasely Hepi.

In 2018, Conrad Lam took a step up in his career and started taking on tougher and riskier fights. He took on veteran and former New Zealand champion Daniel Tai for the NZNBF New Zealand title. The fight was a tough fight for both boxers as it went the full 10 rounds, however, Daniel Tai won giving Conrad his first defeat. Conrad second fight in 2018 was against two times New Zealand and IBO Asia Pacific Champion Hemi “The Heat” Ahio. The Heat gave Conrad trouble with his experience, speed, and power. Despite losing the fight, Conrad showed how tough he is by being the few people not getting hurt by Ahio power. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdZAoNpoEso Conrad Lam now has a new trainer with Terry Batchelor at Mayhem Boxing and is out to redeem himself after two losses.

His opponent is 2010 Commonwealth games representative Semisi Kalu. Semisi took several years off from boxing before he turned professional. He made his professional boxing debut in November 2018 against Cameron Tukua. Semisi made a statement that night to remind people who he was, winning almost all rounds by unanimous decision. He will have a tough challenge ahead of him as he takes on Conrad Lam in his second professional fight. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mfk177pe8FE

The co-main event of the evening with feature another boxer who is out for redemption. Former New Zealand Amateur champion Diane Beazley made her professional debut in Cambridge this year against Ashley Campbell. Beazley made history that night as she became the first ever LGBT New Zealand born boxer to turn Professional. However, due to Diane being unprepared and not training enough, she lost the bout against Ashley. This lit a fire in Diane and has found the passion again in the sport that she loves. Shortly after the fight, Ashley Campbell agreed to give Diane a rematch. Diane now more determined than before is training hard and has found what she is fighting for. Her new ring name is Diane “Wahine Toa” Beazley, as she fights for her Whanau, the rainbow community, her local community and for redemption. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRk9FYyBbrc

The amateur card will feature Alina Peach vs Roimata Mitchell, Amit vs Elliot McDonald, and Matt Howley vs Lee Chi. The fight night will also feature nice corporate fights, exclusive interview with WBO World Light Heavyweight champion Geovana Peres and two time New Zealand champion & World title contender Lani Daniels.

Tickets are still on sale now for $45 presale which can be bought through either of the promoters facebook pages. $55 Door sale will also be available.