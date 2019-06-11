Daiyaan Butt, Tyhler Williams look for repeat success

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Xcite Fight Night 4 is fast approaching and the action-packed card at Parx Casino® is quickly taking shape. Also quickly rising are the careers of two Philadelphia-based boxers: Daiyaan Butt (3-0 1K0) and Tyhler Williams (2-0 2K0s). They are looking to continue their success in the ring, and at Xcite Fight Night.

The eight-fight card, set for Saturday, June 15, is headlined by Philadelphia’s Miguel Cartagena, who returns to the Xcite Center to face Jesus Soler, of Puerto Rico. The semifinal is an all Philly contest between lightweights Jerome Conquest and Frank Trader with the USBF Continental title on the line. First fight is at 7 p.m.

Butt is enjoying a busy first year in the ring. Starting last June in his pro debut, Butt has shown his skills as a long, athletic welterweight. He’s reeled off three wins and earned his first stoppage in March at Parx Casino®. The busy schedule is exactly what Butt wants.

“I fight and I came back to the gym the next day,” Butt said. “I love being in the gym.” Butt trains at the TKO Fitness in Cherry Hill, NJ, home of IBF world super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer and former WBA 130-pound titlist Jason Sosa.

Though he was born in Los Angeles, CA, Butt has spent most of his life in the Philadelphia area and currently lives in Haverford, PA.

“I love it because I can build my own fan base in the Philadelphia area,” Butt said. “The more and more I grow, and more success that I have, I’ll have a strong fan base when I eventually come back and fight in a big fight, I’m going to have the whole crowd with me.”

Williams, a welterweight, also hopes to leave Parx Casino with another win. He’ll face the same opponent as Butt did in his previous outing, a game newcomer in Tyree Arnold (0-1), of North Philadelphia.

Williams is a young southpaw, and has racked up two wins. He stopped Nyrome Lynch at Xcite Fight Night 3 and did the same the next month to Abdiel Padilla. He’s shown incredibly quick hands and knockout power. The 2017 Mid-Atlantic Boxing Association national champion is looking to build off of his strong amateur background and a powerful start to his professional journey.

“I’ve been to Jr. Olympics, Silver gloves, getting around and fighting people gives you a different mindset,” Williams said.

The Philadelphia native has done his training at Rock Ministry for the last nine years, and is happy to be staying home to start his career.

“It means a lot to me – it’s everything,” Williams said. “I’ve got a big fan base. I love being able to have everybody come out and watch me fight. It’s good to be set up at home.”

Williams said his goals for the fight are simple: “Be sharper, smarter and stronger.”

ABOUT JUNE 15

The June 15 card will consist of seven fights, beginning at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The card is promoted by Joe Hand Promotions. This event is only for adults age 21 and older. Tickets priced at $50, $75 and $100 are on sale at Joe Hand Promotions (215-364-9000). You can also purchase

tickets from the Hold My Ticket Call Center at (1-877-466-3404) and at www.parxcasino.com

