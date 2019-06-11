Dorticos: “You can write down, it is going to be Briedis-Dorticos in the Final!”

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Mairis Briedis & Krzysztof Glowacki and Yunier Dorticos & Andrew Tabiti were all in confident mood at a jam-packed public workout in Riga ahead of their WBSS semi-finals on Saturday at the Arena Riga.

Thousands of fans were in attendance at Tuesday’s public workout at Domina Shopping in Latvia’s capital, and kids from a boxing school even showed up to support local hero Mairis Briedis chanting: “Mairis, Mairis, Mairis!” while shadow boxing.

The most outspoken of the four cruiserweights in the post-training interviews was Yunier ‘The KO Doctor’ Dorticos who made a bold prediction: “You can write in the paper, it is going to be Briedis-Dorticos in the Final!”

See Also

‘Beast’ Tabiti however had other plans for the coverage of Saturday’s event. “On Saturday the ‘Beast’ might end the fight early,” he said.

Glowacki was also confident of going all the way the way to final.

“It is great to be in Latvia,” said Glowacki. “I am ready, I am ready for a war, and I am here to win!”

Briedis stressed that his semi-final is not just for two world titles, WBC and WBO, and a place in the final – but for a whole country’s pride.

“Thanks to everyone for showing up,” said Briedis. “On Saturday the world will be watching Latvia and I will do my very best to do us proud.”

Tickets for the hotly-anticipated semi-finals in Riga – Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki and Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti – are on sale via bilesuserviss.lv

All the action will be live on DAZN in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the U.K.

WBSS Season 2 Semi-Finals:

27 April – Cajundome, Lafayette, LA, USA

Regis Prograis vs Kiryl Relikh – Prograis W TKO6

Nonito Donaire vs Stephon Young – Donaire W KO6

18 May – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Josh Taylor vs Ivan Baranchyk – Taylor W UD12

Naoya Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez – Inoue W TKO2

15 June – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki

Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti