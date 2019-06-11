Liam Paro impresses with dominant win over former amateur star Fatih Keles, wants Maurice Hooker

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Australian junior welterweight contender Liam ‘The Prodigy’ Paro confirmed he’s ready to challenge for the WBO world title after an impressive unanimous points win over WBO number 12 Fatih Keles 11-1-1 (6) at the Star Casino on Australia’s Gold Coast on Saturday.

WBO number three Paro 17-0 (11) produced a classy display as he out-boxed his rugged Turkish-born opponent to capture the vacant IBF International title and retain his WBO Global title by scores of 100-90 Adam Height, 99 -91 Philip Holiday and 97-93 Derek Milham.

The undefeated 23-year-old Queenslander believes he’s now earned the right to meet the winner of the WBO and WBC unification bout between Maurice Hooker and Jose Ramirez at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on July 27.

Former WBO European 140-pound champion Keles, 29, was undefeated going into this fight and is a former 2012 Olympian with over 400 amateur fights.

“That fight against Keles was exactly the fight I needed to show what I can do,” Paro said. “Beating him has given me a huge boost – I’m ready for a world title shot.”

Trainer and manager Alfie Di Carlo was glowing in his praise for Paro.

“During the course of the fight Liam was required to dig to a place he hadn’t needed to in his previous bouts,” he said.

“It was necessary for him to be smart in his approaches to overcome the willingness and power of the Turk.

“I believe that he matured during that fight and he came out the other side a winner and better for the experience.

“We could have easily chosen an easier opponent but as a team we want hard fights and this world rated opponent was the perfect choice.

“That fight showed that Liam is ready, so that when he gets his shot at the world title he will not be overwhelmed.”

Promoter Angelo Di Carlo expects Paro to go to number two in the WBO rankings after his victory.

“Then we’ll chase the number one spot and with that the mandatory title shot,” Di Carlo said. “Liam showed that he has the skills, chin and heart to win a world title.

“These types of fights are what prepare you for the big time.”