Eric Armit’s The Past Week in Action 10 th June 2019

The Past Week in Action 10th June 2019

Highlights:

-Gennady Golovkin crushes Steve Rolls in four rounds

-Oscar Valdez retains the WBO feather title with win over Jason Sanchez

-Kevin Lerena retains the IBO cruiser title with victory over Vasil Ducar

-Antonio Gago wins the European featherweight title with split verdict over Jesus Sanchez and Kerman Lejarraga returns with an inside the distance victory

-Olympians Robinson Conceicao and Charles Conwell extended their winning starts as pros

-Unbeaten Australian hopes Liam Paro, Steve Ng and Demsey McKean all win

WORLD TITLE SHOWS

June 8

Reno, NV, USA: Feather: Oscar Valdez (26-0) W PTS 12 Jason Sanchez (14-1). Light Heavy: Michael Seals (23-2) W KO 2 Chris Brooker (14-7). Feather: Robinson Conceicao (13-0) W PTS 8 Carlos Ruiz (16-7-2). Light: Gabriel Flores (14-0) W PTS 8 Salvador Briceno (15-4).

Valdez vs. Sanchez

Valdez outpoints a competitive but out of his depth Sanchez to retain the WBO title

Round 1

Valdez used a snappy jab to put Sanchez on the back foot. Sanchez was looking draw the jab and then move in quickly throw a couple of punches and get out. Valdez jab was on target and he connected with a sharp left hook as he took the round.

Score: 10-9 Valdez

Round 2

Valdez again took this round with strong, accurate jabbing. He also connected with some left hooks and overhand rights but the jab was the main weapon. Sanchez tried to get inside but Valdez was anticipating the attacks and stepping back out of range.

Score: 10-9 Valdez Valdez 20-18

Round 3

Sanchez was more aggressive in this one and landed a heavy right early. That led to a much better round for Sanchez. He was still on the back foot but was launching more attacks and throwing more punches. Valdez landed a sharp left hook late but was not using his jab so much and it was Sanchez’s round.

Score: 10-9 Sanchez Valdez 29-28

Round 4

Valdez worked well with the jab and threw more left hooks than in the early rounds. Sanchez was not coming forward so much and although he connected with a couple of right the round belonged to Valdez.

Score: 10-9 Valdez Valdez 39-37

Round 5:

Inside the first five seconds of the round after throwing a jab Valdez landed a classic left hook that sent Sanchez down. He bounced up and did not look shaky. After the count he traded punches with Valdez for the rest of the round. He threw more but Valdez was more accurate but Sanchez saw made it to the bell without any further discomfort.

Score: 10-8 Valdez Valdez 49-45

Round 6

This was a close round. Sanchez was again throwing lots of punches but good defensive work from Valdez plus his jabs and left hooks which were more accurate both giving him the edge.

Score: 10-9 Valdez Valdez 59-54

Round 7

There seemed to be more purpose behind Valdez’s work in this one and he landed a stinging right to the head and a left hook that had Sanchez backing up. Sanchez then changed tactics and came lunging forward throwing punches. He kept coming forcing Valdez back across the ring and pinning Valdez to the ropes. Valdez was ducking, bobbing and weaving and Sanchez just could not land anything significant. When the storm blew over once again it was Valdez landing left hooks and straight rights.

Score: 10-9 Valdez Valdez 69-63

Round 8

Valdez was working the jab again and Sanchez really had no answer to it. Valdez rocked Sanchez with a right/left combination and then went back to the jab to clearly take the round.

Score: 10-9 Valdez Valdez 79-72

Round 9

Jab, jab, jab that was winning the fight for Valdez. He was quicker and more mobile getting through with the jab. He was either side-stepping or taking a couple of steps back to frustrate Sanchez’s attacks and then going back to the jab and banging home some left hooks. Sanchez now had a bloody bruise under his right eye.

Score: 10-9 Valdez Valdez 89-81

Round 10

A close round. Sanchez was taking the fight to Valdez. His accuracy level was not high but he was making up for that in quantity and Valdez output dropped accordingly with Sanchez just doing enough to take the round.

Score: 10-9 Sanchez Valdez 98-91

Round 11

A champion’s performance from Valdez in this one. The jab was working well but now he was hooking off the jab and also landing with clubbing rights and uppercuts inside. Sanchez was under fire all the way. He kept trying to punch back but had to absorb a lot of punishment.

Score: 10-9 Valdez Valdez 108-100

Round 12

Sanchez started the last aggressively but a big right from Valdez rocked him badly and he retreated with Valdez in pursuit. Sanchez moved and held until his head cleared and then punched back. Valdez scored with some more heavy head punches and had Sanchez on the ropes under fire when the bell went.

Score 10-9 Valdez Valdez 118-109

The 28-year-old from Nogales was making the sixth defence of the WBO belt. This win, together with his victory over Carmine Tommasone in January, makes it two outings since returning from an injury which kept him out of the ring for almost a year. I felt he never really moved into top gear in this one but he is hoping to get Leo Santa Cruz in a unification match and if that comes off he will be in top form for that. Sanchez was not ready for a fight at this level. He found his way into the WBO ratings for a win over unbeaten Jean Carlos Rivera for their Youth title and just that one ten round fight did not prepaid him for facing Valdez. At 24 he can regroup and take a couple of steps then rebuild.

Seals vs. Brooker

Seals may not be the most fleet-footed of boxers but he has power and ended this one with a brutal kayo. Seals had the longer reach but Brooker caught him with a sneaky long right in the early action. Seals was tracking Brooker but only pawing with his left and it was Brooker who did the scoring in quick in-and-out attacks. In the second Seals was still tracking Brooker but throwing a few more punches. He has quick hands but his footwork is pedestrian. He took Brooker to the ropes and landed a left to the body. As Brooker ducked to cover his body a chopping right from Seals seemed to land on the back of Brooker’s head. He dropped down and hung suspended over the bottom rope with half of his body outside the ropes. The referee immediately waived off the action and it was some time before Brooker recovered. The 36-year-old 6’3” Seals makes it 17 wins by KO/TKO. Seals won his first 19 fights before losing on a stoppage against Edwin Rodriguez in 2015 in a fight that saw both contestants on the floor. His only other defeat was against Michael Gbenga in May last year when he was disqualified for hitting on the break. A former linebacker for Alabama A & M University Seals only turned to boxing late and had only five amateur fights. Third loss by KO/TKO for Booker.

Conceicao vs. Ruiz

Brazilian Conceicao stacks up another win. Conceicao was much quicker and in the first was using his longer reach and jabbing well to head and body and connected with a couple of rights but still has a tendency to slap with the right. The action picked up in the second and third with some fierce exchanges with Conceicao getting the better of the trading but Ruiz connecting with hooks inside. Over the fourth and fifth they continued to provide entertainment as they both threw some wild shots with Conceicao firing combinations and Ruiz largely single shots. Conceicao continued to out throw and outland Ruiz over the sixth and seventh but never seemed to land with enough power to shake the Mexican. Conceicao pressed hard in the eighth forcing Ruiz back and letting fly with hooks from both hands with Ruiz scoring with an occasional counter and never looking in any trouble. Scores 80-72 twice and 79-73 for Conceicao. The30-year-old Rio gold medallist has some very good skills and is steadily adjusting to the pro side of the sport but just does not seem to have the power he should have and tends to be wild with his attacks. He will have to tighten his work if he is to progress further. Ruiz keeps his record of not losing inside the distance but is now 1-5-1 in his last 7 fights.

Flores vs. Briceno

Flores negotiates an important test as he decisions Briceno over eight rounds. Movement, hand speed sharp reflexes Flores has them all. He was beating the bigger man to the punch and outjabbing him before stepping inside with four and five punch combinations. Briceno kept marching forward behind his jab and throwing straight rights but Flores was quick enough to slip the jab and connect with rights over the top. Briceno attacked hard enough with left hooks to the body to take the fourth and fifth but Flores was back in control in the sixth moving and countering and had opened a cut over Briceno’s right eye. Briceno was still strong and still coming forward over the last two rounds but the quality work of Flores was frustrating his attacks and making him pay with flashing jabs and counters and connecting with some neck-snapping rights and lefts. Briceno was tiring and his work rate dropped but he kept pressing and was giving Flores a real test but Flores boxed and countered slickly in the last. Scores 78-74 twice and 79-73 for Flores. The 19-year-old Flores, the youngest fighter ever to be signed-up by Top Rank, was going eight rounds for the first time and paced the fight well. He oozes talent but Top Rank will build him sensibly as they did in getting a tough determined Briceno for this fight.

New York, NY, USA: Super Middle: Gennady Golovkin (39-1-1) W KO 4 Steve Rolls (19-1). Super Welter: Israil Madrimov (3-0) W TKO 6 Norberto Gonzalez (24-13). Super Middle: Ali Akhmedov (15-0) W TKO 3 Marcus McDaniel (15-1). Super Welter: Charles Conwell (10-0) W PTS 10 Courtney Pennington (12-4-3). Welter: Brian Ceballo (9-0) W PTS 8 Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-1-1,1ND).

Golovkin vs. Rolls

This one did not look likely to last long so it was no surprise when Golovkin put Rolls down and out with a brutal left hook in the fourth.

Round 1

After the usual prodding with jabs Golovkin began to fire hooks to the body. Rolls was on the back foot jabbing without conviction and in a late spurt Golovkin connected with some hard left hooks to the body.

Score: 10-9 Golovkin

Round 2

Rolls tried some jabs and straight rights but was short. Golovkin began to put together sets of hooks and uppercuts. Rolls threw some good combinations and landed a couple of good head punches but they lacked power and Golovkin was finding gaps for hooks and uppercuts.

Score: 10-9 Golovkin Golovkin 20-18

Round 3

Golovkin continued to apply pressure walking forward connecting with hooks and uppercuts. Rolls was trying to hide behind a high guard but Golovkin was finding gaps and a right looked to have shaken Rolls for a second but he was still trying to punch back and landed a good right counter.

Score: 10-9 Golovkin Golovkin 30-27

Round 4

Rolls was forced to stand and trade but did not have the power to do that. Golovkin drove him to the ropes with left hooks and landed a looping left to the head and then a right to the head. Rolls came off the ropes but Golovkin sensed Rolls was badly shaken and forced him back. Rolls tried to fight his way off the ropes but was pressed back and a pulverising left hook to the head put his lights out and he went down on the canvas face first. Somehow he managed to get to his knees then to one knee but as he groped for the ropes he missed and tumbled into the ropes and was counted out.

First outing for Golovkin after his majority decision loss to Saul Alvarez in September. Both Golovkin-163lbs-and Rolls-163 ¾ lbs came in a few pounds over the middleweight limit but whichever weight Alvarez wants to be in Golovkin will be right there ready to accommodate him. Rolls lacked both the punch and the experience to trouble a focused and fired-up Golovkin.

Madrimov vs. Gonzalez

Uzbek Madrimov break down and halts Mexican veteran Gonzalez. Madrimov was just too strong for Gonzalez. He had Gonzalez under heavy pressure in the first and although Gonzalez had a good spell in the second again it was Madrimov landing the heavier stuff in that round and the third. Madrimov had Gonzalez shaken and in trouble from a left hook early in the fourth and then hammered him with a right hook just before the round ended. The fifth was a painful round for Gonzalez as Madrimov pounded him with hooks to head and body and early in the sixth with Gonzalez under fire the referee halted the fight. The 24-year-old “The Dream” was a top ranked amateur before turning pro in November. He won the WBA Inter-Continental title with a stoppage of 24-2 Frank Rojas in only his second pro fight. He looks a real danger. Now 38 Gonzalez gets only his third inside the distance loss. He had fought and won a fight in Nuevo Laredo on 30 May and was given a standard suspension between bouts. That would have led to him fighting here whilst under suspension but the local Commission reduced the suspension time to eliminate the problem.

Akhmedov vs. McDaniel

Akhmedov’s relentless aggression proves too much for McDaniel and the fight is stopped in the third round. In the first McDaniel was fitting around the ring poking out jabs with Akhmedov shadowing him but not throwing punches. When Akhmedov did start to let his hands go McDaniel slipped to the floor trying to avoid a right but no count was applied as it was rightly ruled a slip. Akhmedov continued to hunt McDaniel in the second with McDaniel moving, ducking and holding to survive. Akhmedov drove forward in the third forcing McDaniel to the ropes and kept punching until McDaniel dropped to his knees. He beat the count but when the referee indicated them to continue the action instead of walking forward McDaniel walked away along the ropes and the referee stopped the fight. The 23-year-old Kazak now has 11 wins by KO/TKO and is the owner of the WBC International Silver title. He has extensive amateur experience behind him and is ready to move up. McDaniel showed some good skills but was overwhelmed by the power of Akhmedov.

Conwell vs. Pennington

Conwell comes through his first ten round fight with flying colours as he outpoints Pennington. After an even start in the first Conwell began to move into the driver’s seat with some vicious body punches. Pennington connected with some right counters as the aggressive Conwell forced the pace over the middle rounds and Pennington lost a point in the fifth for holding. Conwell continued to go to the body and was also connecting with left hooks to the head. A clash of heads saw Pennington cut over his right eye in the eighth and he was rocked by a couple of rights in the ninth. Both landed with some heavy shots in the last but the final word came from Conwell as he shook Pennington with a left hook on his way to a clear victory. Scores 97-93 twice and 96-93 all for Conwell. The 21-year-old from Cleveland, a 2016 Olympian, is a former National Golden Gloves champion. One of nine children in his family he was still at High Scholl when he qualified for the Rio Olympics but lost there to Indian Vikas Krishnan. Pennington was 4-0-1 going into this fight.

Ceballo vs. Eyubov

A risky fight this for former top level amateur Ceballo as he took on unbeaten Kazak Eyubov and registered a wide unanimous decision. Scores 80-72, 79-73 and 78-74 for Ceballo. The tall New Yorker won gold medals at the three major US Championships: the National Golden Gloves, the US National Championships and the National Police Athletic League. He also competed at the 2015 Pan American Games but fell short at the US Olympic Trials. Definitely one to follow. Eyubov has stumbled lately having to settle for a draw against experienced Jose Luis Rodriguez and now losing this one.

7 June

Verona, NY, USA: Super Light: Cletus Seldin (23-1) W TKO 11 Zab Judah (44-10,2ND). Middle: James McGirt (27-3-2,1ND) DREW 10 David Papot (22-0-1).

Seldin vs. Judah

Seldin too young and strong for an ageing Judah. After a fairly even first round Seldin was taking the fight to Judah getting close and working the body. Judah was showing some good defensive work but late in the third he was shaken by a right and a left hook. Seldin kept up the body punching in the fourth as they traded hard shots. In the fifth Judah was already showing signs of slowing and he was rocked by a big right. Judah was using his vast experience to stay in the fight and land some counters but Seldin was relentless. Judah put in a big effort in the eighth but he could not keep Seldin out. An exhausted Judah survived the tenth but in the eleventh Seldin landed a series of head punches wobbling Judah and the referee stepped in and halted the fight. Big win for Seldin. He had gone 21-0 before losing to Yves Ulysse in December. He had scored two first round wins in 2018 against low grade opposition so needed a significant win to get back into the ratings. At 41 it is unfortunately the end of the road as a boxer for Judah. After the fight he felt unwell and went to the hospital but was released. He then felt unwell and returned to the hospital where the doctor’s reportedly found a bleed on the brain. He has recovered well and left the hospital today.

McGirt vs. Papot

McGirt and Papot end up all even as the judges rule this one a split draw. This all-southpaw scrap was a slow burner but exciting once it warmed up. McGirt made good use of his longer reach and it took a few rounds for Papot to find his confidence and start to roll. From the fifth Papot was getting past McGirt’s jab and working him over inside and on the ropes. McGirt was cut over his right eye in a clash of heads in the sixth and in response to the pressure from Papot McGirt upped his own output and it was war from there. The ninth was a great round as first Papot pounded McGirt and then McGirt pounded Papot. They continued to trade punches fiercely in the tenth and eleventh with Papot just seeming to have more left in the last to make up for McGirt’s better start. Scores 117-111 for Papot, 115-113 for McGirt and 114-114. A good showing in his first fight in the USA and his first fight for 13 months for Papot. If he intends to continue to campaign in the USA then this was a good start. McGirt is now 36. He has talent but had only one fight in 2015, was inactive in 2016and had only one fight in 2017 and his only fight in 2018 was in February so had been out of the ring foe 16 months. He needs to decide if he has a career. It was a nice touch having McGirt Jr fighting in Verona, just down the road from Canastota, in the same week that his father was being inaugurated into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Quilmes, Argentina: Bantam: Fernando Martinez (10-0) W PTS 10 Abel Silva (5-5-3).

Former leading amateur Martinez suffers a hand injury in the fourth round but it makes no difference to the outcome as he outpoints Silva for the second time this year. The “Little Lion” had won the first two rounds connecting with hooks from both hands. Silva attacked hard in the third and edged that round but from there it was Martinez’s fight. He kept Silva under pressure with those hooks and showed some good defensive work when Silva banged back and Silva was competitive to the end. Scores 99-91 for Martinez. In the amateurs Martinez, 27, competed in both the World Junior and Senior Championships and also fought in the World Series of Boxing and the AIBA Pro Boxing. Silva suffers his fifth loss in a row in his first ten round fight.

Cutral Co, Argentina: Welter: Luis Veron (17-0-2) DREW 10 Max Veron (11-3-1,1ND).This battle of the unrelated “Verons” ended in a highly controversial draw. Max V had a good first round connecting early with a hard right to the head. Luis V took over in the second round. His better boxing a greater accuracy saw him sweep the next four rounds to build a good lead. Max V struggled to get into the fight. He was strong and attacked hard but was being outboxed. Luis V continued to boss the fight in the sixth and seventh with a strong left hook probably just enough to give Max V the eighth. Luis V was back in charge over the ninth and tenth and looked to have won by a wide margin-but no. Scores 97-93 Luis V, 96-94 Max V and 95-95 so the vacant WBC Latino title remains vacant. That makes it two split draws in consecutive fights for Luis V a former amateur international and member of the Argentina Condors in the WSB. There were high hopes for him as a pro so possible these will just be two bumps on the road to the top. Max V snaps a three-bout losing run.

Athens, Greece: Light: George Kambosos (17-0) W TKO 6 Richard Pena (11-3-1). Australian Kambosos has his first fight in the land of his parents and stops Venezuelan Pena in six rounds. Kambosos was in charge from the start and floored Pena with left hooks in the fourth and sixth rounds before the referee stopped he fight. In his last four fights the 25-year-old from Sydney has fought and won in America twice, Malaysia and now Greece. He is rated 5 (3) by the IBF and No 9 by the WBO. Pena’s record a typical Venezuelan farce with the eleven guys he has beaten having just two wins between them.

Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, Mexico: Super Fly: Jonathan Rodriguez (21-1) W TKO 10 Felipe Orucuta (36-6). Rodriguez wins this one but the result is overshadowed by the injury sustained by Orucuta. The fight was stopped in the tenth round with Rodriguez the winner but Orucuta collapsed. He was given immediate medical attention with the doctors performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation in the ring. Orucuta was stabilised and then taken to hospital. He was operated on to remove a clot from his brain and then put into an induced coma with the next 48 hours being critical to his recovery.

Rotterdam, Holland: Super Welter: Stephen Danyo (16-3-3) W PTS 8 Alex Benidez (13-26-3). Fighting in his home city Danyo comfortably outpoints Georgian Benidez. The referee scored the fight 80-72. The 30-year-old “Chosen One”, has had a tough twelve months losing to Custio Clayton in Canada, Felix Cash in England and in April on a split decision to Orlando Fiordigiglio in Italy. Danyo represented Holland at the European and World Championships but has had to fight abroad in most of his pro fights. Poor Benidez is 0-13–1 in his last 14 fights.

Oviedo, Spain: Middle: Sergio Fernandez (9-0-1) W PTS 10 Javier Garcia Roche (19-6-1). Neighbourhood fighter Fernandez retains the Spanish title with a unanimous verdict over Roche. In an entertaining contests Fernandez used his reach to build a lead but Roche just kept pressing and was throwing more punches. Fernandez’s accuracy was the factor which saw him take the early rounds but then the fierce attacks from Roche slowed Fernandez. Roche continued to march forward throwing punches and although not throwing as much once again the precision of Fernandez’s counter punches was what impressed the judges. Scores 97-93 twice and 99-91 for “Kaiser” Fernandez. The Oviedo Policeman is now hoping to move up to challenge for the EU title. Garcia, 37, a former Spanish super welter champion, was having his first fight since November 2017.

Detroit, MI, USA: Cruiser: Taylor Duerr (9-0-2) DREW 10 Lyubomyr Pinchuk (10-1-1). Middle: Darryl Cunningham (42-9) W KO 3 Raul Casarez (22-10,1ND). Heavy: Rydell Booker (26-3) W TKO 3 Dieuly Aristilde (9-10).

Duerr vs. Pinchuk

Duerr and Pinchuk starred in an entertaining match here. The early pressure came from Pinchuk but with Duerr connecting with solid counters. The rounds and the fight were close. Pinchuk was cut below his left eye in the fifth but looked to be in front. Despite Pinchuk’s early lead Duerr continued to land hard counters and finished strongly to put the decision in doubt with quite a spread in the how the judges saw the fight. Scores 98-92 Pinchuk, 96-94 Duerr and 95-95. The WBC United States title was up for grabs but remains vacant. Detroit’s “Machine Gun” Duerr had won his last nine fights. He skipped straight past eight rounds and moved from six to ten for this fight. Pittsburg-based Ukrainian Pinchuk had won six on the bounce and was also in his first tenner.

Cunningham vs. Casarez

Southpaw Cunningham kayos Casarez for the second time but this time takes almost two minutes longer to get the job done. Early in the third a big punch from Cunningham put Casarez down and out with his leg folding painfully under him. Cunningham had stopped Casarez in two rounds in October. Now 44 Cunningham has won nine in a row by playing the big fish in the little pond. Nine of the ten losses suffered by Texan Casarez have been by KO/TKO.

Booker vs. Aristilde

Booker rebounds from a points loss to 17-0 Jermaine Franklin with a stoppage of Aristilde in the third round. Booker ended it was just a couple of seconds to go in the round. Now 38 he is keeping busy after being released from a long prison sentence in February last year. US-based Haitian Aristilde, 42, hardly counts as active as this is was his first fight for over two years and only his third in six years.

June 8

South Africa: Cruiser: Kevin Lerena (23-1) W PTS 12 Vasil Ducar (7-1-1). Lerena has no trouble in holding onto his IBO title against Czech novice Ducar. It was a slow-paced gruelling fight with the greater strength and experience of Lerena giving him big edges. He attacked Ducar’s body throughout the fight with some hefty shots but Ducar absorbed them well without ever looking in trouble. The challenger showed a useful jab but naturally tired over the late rounds. Although Lerena tried hard he could not get the tough Ducar out of there so had to settle for twelve useful if not too testing rounds of work. Scores 120-108, 119-109 and 117-111.for Lerena. This is his fourth defence of the IBO title and his eleventh win in a row. It is hard to chart a course through the cruiserweight division right now with Olek Usyk out of the picture. The WBSS is tying up Krzys Glowacki, Mairis Breidis, Yuniel Dorticos and Andrew Tabiti and a re-instated Dennis Lebedev is defending the WBA title against Arsen Goulamirian but when the smoke clears there should be an opportunity in there for Lerena who is rated in the top 10 by the IBF, WBC and WBO. Ducar did better than might have been expected considering his lack of pro experience but he was Czech champion as an amateur and up until recently also competed in MMA and professional kickboxing. He is also as a member of the Czech equivalent of a US SWAT team so was never likely to fold easily. He lost but he won as after the fight and whilst still in the ring he dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend who accepted his proposal.

Bilbao, Spain: Feather: Andoni Gago (22-3-3) W PTS 12 Jesus Sanchez (10-2). Super Welter: Kerman Lejarraga (28-1) W KO 4 Luis Solis (25-10-4). Feather: Oleg Malynovskyi (24-0) W PTS 8 Alex Mora (10-12-6), Super Welter: Isaac Real (19-3-1) W David Makaradze (18-10-1).

Gago vs. Sanchez

Gago wins the vacant European title with a split verdict over Sanchez. Fighting in front of his home fans Gago was his usual strong aggressive self. Sanchez had the better technique so it went with the script with Gago barrelling forward and Sanchez boxing cleverly and countering. It was a close contest which warmed into a real war over the second half of the fight as neither had the power to end the fight so were able to trade regularly. As hard as Gago pressed Sanchez always found an answer until the closing rounds when he was almost overwhelmed by Gago’s late push. Overall it was Gago’s aggression that won out. Scores 115-113 and 115-114 for Gago and 116-112 for Sanchez. Gago, 34, a former EU champion, is now 6-0-1 since losing to Lee Selby in 2017. He wins the title relinquished by Kiko Martinez when he chose to challenge Gary Russell for the WBC title. Madrid’s Sanchez earned his right to be in the opposite corner with a stoppage of former European champion Denis Ceylan in January and hopefully will get another shot at the EBU title.

Lejarraga vs. Solis

Lejarraga gets back into winning ways with stoppage of Solis. “Revolver” took a more measured approach than in the past but was still producing hurtful lefts to the body The taller Solis countered when he could but in the fourth a left to the body dropped Solis to his knees and the fight was over. Lejarraga wins the vacant WBC Latino title. This is the first fight for Lejarraga since losing inside the distance to David Avanesyan which cost him his European title. Avanesyan was there on this night and climbed into the ring to congratulate Lejarraga so there might be a return in the air. Mexican Solis was 9-2 in his last 11 fight including a win over Nery Saguilan and losses to Antonio DeMarco and unbeaten Antonio Barboza.

Malynovskyi vs. Mora

Ukrainian southpaw Malynovskyi floors Mora on the way to a wide unanimous victory. Scores 79-71 for Malynovskyi from all three judges. Malynovskyi, 31, won a gold and three bronze medals in the Ukrainian championships but since turning pro has avoided anything remotely like a test. Madrid-based Dominican Mora drops to 2-5-1 in his last 8 bouts.

Real vs. Makaradze

In his first fight for almost a year Real gets stoppage win over Georgian Makaradze. Real was comfortably in front but the cause of the stoppage was a cut on the left eyebrow of Makaradze. Real 37, suffered defeats in high level fights against Cedric Vitu and Sergio Garcia and injury has kept him out of the ring. As for Makaradze this is his first fight for three years.

Broadbeach, Australia: Super Light: Liam Paro (17-0) W PTS 10 Fatih Keles (11-1-1,1ND). Light: Jacob Ng (11-0) W PTS 10 Ricardo Lara (19-6). Heavy: Demsey McKean (15-0) W KO 2 Dominic Musil (3-3).

Paro vs. Keles

Paro continues to make progress and is rapidly becoming one of the best prospects in Australian boxing. He outboxed unbeaten Turk Keles to win the vacant IBF International title. Paro was a comfortable winner over the former Olympian Keles and looks ready for sterner tests. Scores 100-90, 99-91 and 97-93 for Paro. The 23-year-old southpaw has beaten good level opposition in Robert Tlatlik, Massimiliano Ballisai and now Keles. The German-based Keles was European Champion as an amateur and competed at the 2012 Olympics but has struggled so far as a pro.

Ng vs. Lara

Queenslander Ng was much too good for useful Mexican Lara and lifts the vacant IBF International title with wide unanimous decision but was unable to continue his run of inside the distance victories. The local boxer took the verdict on scores of 99-91 twice and 100-90. The 24-year-old 5’11 ½” Ng is making steady progress and had won his last five by KO/TKO. His father was also a pro. Lara had won 7 of his last 8 fights.

McKean vs. Musil

McKean puts away late substitute Musil in the second round. Musil was a poor opponent but McKean got the job done in style. In the second round as Musil advanced McKean bombed him with a heavy southpaw left to the head that put Musil down and out. Fifth win in a row by KO/TKO and ninth inside the distance win in total. The 28-year-old 6’6” “Machine”, a former MMA competitor, has done all that has been asked of him but is yet to face a test of any substance. Third loss in a row for Czech Musil. All against unbeaten opponents and his first loss by KO/TKO.

Montreal, Canada: Super Middle: Shakeel Phinn (21-2-1) W TKO 10 Elio German Rafael (15-3). Phinn “The Jamaican Juggernaut” rolls over Argentinian southpaw Rafael. Phinn was going to the body early but Rafael was competitive. The body punching started to pay dividends and a body punch from Phinn dropped Rafael in the sixth. Phinn’s only loss had been on a majority decision so he kept pressing trying to get this over inside the distance. It looked as though Rafael was going to make it to the final bell but Phinn floored him again in the tenth and although Rafael arose a couple more punches from Phinn saw the referee stop the fight with 26 seconds to go. The 28-year-old Phinn gets his nickname from his Jamaican parents. This is his fifteenth win by KO/TKO and he lifts both the IBF North American and NABF titles which were vacant. Mexican-based Argentinian Rafael suffers his first loss by KO/TKO. He had won 4 of his last 5 fights with the loss coming on points against then unbeaten Adam Deines in Germany in 2017

Garin, Argentina: Welter: Walter Castillo (14-4) W PTS 10 Adolfo Moreschi (11-4). Super Light: German Benitez (22-4,1ND) W TKO 2 Jonathan Leyes (6-7).

Castillo vs. Moreschi

Castillo comes in at very short notice and outpoints Moreschi. Castillo took the place of Moreschi’s original opponent who just two days before the fight suffered a leg injury. Southpaw Moreschi built an early lead aided by a point deduction from Castillo in the sixth for a butt. Castillo staged a strong finish over the last four rounds to swing the fight his way. Scores 95-94 twice and 97-92 for Castillo. He had lost 4 of his last 5 fights including a first round stoppage by Josh Kelly in November. Moreschi drops to 3 losses in his last 4 fights.

Benitez vs. Leyes

Home town fighter Benitez stops poor Leyes in two rounds. Benitez did not shine in the first round being careless with his head and having to absorb a couple of hard rights. In the second a short left hook inside suddenly turned the legs of Leyes into spaghetti and as he stumbled to the ropes catching the top one to keep him up the towel came in from his corner. Tenth win by KO/TKO for Benitez who was coming off a points loss to Lewis Ritson in London in March. Leyes really just a prelim fighter who has now won only 2 of his last 8 fights

Fight of the week (Significance): The wins for both Gennady Golovkin and Oscar Valdez could lead to more big fights down the line.

Fight of the week (Entertainment): Buddy McGirt vs. David Papot provided plenty to enjoy.

Fighter of the week: Can’t choose between Golovkin and Valdez. Both outclassed modest opposition

Punch of the week: The left hook from Oscar Valdez that floored Jason Sanchez in the fifth was a peach and Golovkin’s left hook that put Steve Rolls out of the fight had real power. Demsey McKean’s thunderbolt straight left that dumped Dominic Musil on the floor was spectacular

Upset of the week: None

Prospect watch: Super Welter Israil Madrimov is only 3-0 as a pro but is already up at ten round level and welterweight Brian Ceballo 9-0 will go far