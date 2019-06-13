B2Digital Expands B2 Fighting Series

B2Digital, announced today that it has expanded its B2 Fighting Series Official Training Facility program to include a second site in Kokomo, Indiana. The first site was Indy Boxing and Grappling located in Indianapolis. Both training facilities have trained fighters who have fought in Colosseum Combat and HRMMA in B2 Fighting Series Live Events.

The second official training facility is the ONE More Gym and Health Club currently operating as a full service Health Club facility in a 25,000 square feet facility containing weightlifting machines, free weights, cardio equipment and full nutritional programs available to its members. The currently operating Garra MMA training company will move into the facility in a specific room designed and built to train MMA fighters. Garra has been training and developing MMA fighters for 12 years and has supplied the B2 Fighting Series Colosseum Combat and HRMMA with talented fighters that fought in past B2FS LIVE Events. With the addition of the ONE More Gym and Health Club facility the fighters will have access to all phases of MMA and fighting training needed to develop top MMA fighters. The fighters will now have a specific room designed just to train for MMA and also have access to state of the art weight lifting, cardio workouts and nutritional programs and advice that either they had no access to before or had to travel to different locations for.

“We have been looking for a way to expand our business and after working with Mr. Bell for the last year and hearing his vision, plus all of his expertise that we can now draw on, it was a natural for us to become part of the B2 Fighting Series Official Training Facility Program. We are quite pleased to work with and be involved with helping train the up and coming MMA fighters of the future,” said Brian and Haley Cox, owners of the ONE More Gym and Health Club.

“We had heard about the support that B2 Digital was planning to give to MMA training facilities like ours and quite frankly we were surprised at the level of support the B2 Fighting Series Official Training Facility Program will give our fighter training business. It was a natural decision to join the program and I look forward to working with Mr. Bell in developing MMA fighters in this new facility. Now we will have the equipment and capabilities all under one roof that we never thought we would have access to,” said Jacob Hurlock, Owner of Garra MMA Training.

“Mark Slater, CEO of Colosseum Combat and UFC veteran Chris Lytle were instrumental in making this vision become a reality. I take great pride in helping develop MMA fighters for the B2 Fighting Series and beyond. I have spent a lot of time with Brian and Haley Cox and Jacob Hurlock who are all committed to helping develop fighters for the B2 Fighting Series. I look forward to personally working with them and the fighters that will now be training at this state of the art facility,” said Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital INC.

In other company news and events, although the Company and BTDG management does not consider the following as newsworthy events, the Company and BTDG management is providing this update to its fans, followers and shareholders. The Company has filed its financial results of its operations for the FY 2018-2019 through Q3. The company is pursuing its aspirations towards becoming a fully reporting company; as it takes its first steps towards reaching that objective with the goal of up listing to higher-level tiers of trading with OTC markets and working on becoming a full SEC Reporting Company. The company continues to be encouraged with the operational performance of its LIVE Event companies and Events, along with the large audience it has created with the B2 Social Media Network “B2SN” and its developing B2FS Official Training Facility program. The Company continues to work on its strategy of improving current company operations, acquiring additional Sports related companies and Growing the current B2 Digital business.

The Company intends to release additional news and updates on a timely basis to its followers and shareholders.

About B2Digital, Incorporated

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, the Company is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service Live Event Sports Company. The Chairman and CEO of the company at the helm is Greg P. Bell. Capitalizing on the combination of his expertise, relationships and experience as well as his involvement with more than 40,000 LIVE events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2 Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports related companies to become a Premier Vertically Integrated LIVE Event Sports Company. B2’s first strategy is to build an integrated Premier Development League for the MMA Mixed Martial Arts marketplace, which is a billion-dollar industry.

B2 Digital will be creating and developing Development League champions that will move on to the MMA Major Leagues from the B2 Fighting Series. In 2017 B2 started operating B2FS LIVE MMA Events and each year the top fighters will be invited to the yearly B2FS National Championship Live Event. B2 owns all rights for TV, Internet, Social Media, media, merchandising and trademarks and branding for the B2 Digital Companies. B2 has deployed its B2 Social Media Network digital distribution network for the B2 Fighting Series and has developed and deployed the Systems and Technologies for the operation of Social Media Marketing, Event Management, Digital Ticketing Sales, Digital Video Distribution, Digital Marketing, PPV, Fighter Management, Merchandise Sales, Brand Management and Financial Control Systems.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company.

