Bob Arum worried about Manny Pacquiao’s health in Keith Thurman bout

Veteran promoter Bob Arum has revealed his fears that Filipino star Manny Pacquiao 61-7-2 (39) might be risking serious injury when he steps into the ring against WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman 29-0 (22) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 20.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao will be facing a fighter 10 years his junior and in his physical prime in Thurman.

Arum believes the serious brain injury suffered by 41-year-old Zab Judah last Friday should serve as a cautionary tale.

The Top Rank boss made the comments on the sidelines of this Saturday’s heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas.

“Look, I love Manny Pacquiao,” Arum told reporters.

“I have a whole history with Manny Pacquiao. I’m really rooting for Manny Pacquiao, but you’ve gotta realise that he’s 41 years of age, and when a fighter has been around so long passes his late 30s and goes into his 40s, he’s not gonna be as good as he was in his prime.

“I wish him the best and I hope he wins the fight but I am concerned, as I would be for any fighter, that when they get to a certain age that they probably should not be fighting anymore.

“You know, I mean, the doctors will tell you that the cranium as you get older, thins out. So a guy that’s younger gets hit and the cranium absorbs the blow so that it doesn’t affect the brain matter.

“When they get older the cranium is thinner, and when you get hit it affects — that would be the worst thing in the world if Manny Pacquiao suffered brain damage at this point.”

Arum cited the case of Judah, who was hospitalised after suffering bleeding on the brain following his 11th round stoppage loss to Cletus Seldin in Syracuse last week. Judah was released from hospital on Monday.

“Zab Judah is a perfect example of how dangerous it is for a guy to continue fighting into his 40s,” Arum said.