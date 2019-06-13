Chales Conwell and Brian Ceballo Shine at Madison Square Garden

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Split-T Management young stars, Charles Conwell and Brian Ceballo gained the biggest wins of their careers with very impressive performances this past Saturday night as part of the Gennady Golovkin – Steve Rolls undercard at Madison Square Garden.

2016 U.S. Olympian Charles Conwell remained perfect with a 10-round unanimous decision over Courtney Pennington to win the USBA Junior Middleweight championship.

In round two, the 21 year-old Conwell hurt Pennington with a left hook. In round six, Conwell continued to batter Pennington as he landed a hard combination along the ropes that featured a solid left hook and flush right. In round eight, Pennington suffered a cut over his right eye from a left-right combination from Conwell. In round ten, he stunned Pennington again with a right hand.

Conwell, 153.4 lbs of Cleveland won by scores of 97-92 twice and 96-93, and is now 10-0. Pennington, 152 lbs of Brooklyn is 12-4-3.

“I’m very happy with my performance. Pennington was a tough fighter, but we got the victory,” said Conwell. “Now it’s back to the gym to continue learning and growing as a fighter. It was an honor to fight at Madison Square Garden for the first time. Thanks to my promoter Lou DiBella for bringing me here and I hope to return in the near future.”

Conwell is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Holden Promotions.

Five-time New York Golden Gloves winner Brian Ceballo turned in the best performance of his career and took an eight-round unanimous decision of Bakhtiyar Eyubov in welterweight contest.

Ceballo landed hard jabs and string right hands from the opening bell. . Ceballo was very accurate with his shots. The 25 year-old Ceballo looked very sharp as he landed crisp power shots in between Eyubov’s wild attempts to inflict on the Brooklyn native. Ceballo continued to land sweet combinations that befuddled Eyubov. In round eight, Ceballo hurt Eyubov was a nice body shot. The two battled toe-to-toe down the stretch with Ceballo landing more, as he busted up Eyubov’s face with flush shots that thrilled Ceballo’s hometown crowd at The Garden.

Ceballo of Brooklyn NY won by scores of 80-72, 79-73 and 78-74 to raise his perfect mark to 9-0. Eyubov of Kazakhstan is 14-1-1.

Ceballo will now be looked up as one of the best prospects in the welterweight division with the win over the acclaimed Eyubov.

“We did what we had to do to win tonight. He was a tough opponent. We knew that. We took this step up. We had another opponent lined up and (promoter) Tom Loeffler said “If you want to be on this card, you have to take this bout.” We did not even hesitate. We said if it’s on DAZN, its on the biggest platform, it’s time to showcase our skills, and I think we did that tonight,” said Ceballo.

“We have a big amateur pedigree. I had 219 amateur fights, and I fought all over the world, and we jumped on this opportunity because it was right on all angles. We needed a bigger step up then our last opponent where we got a 3rd round stoppage. We said this is the platform to do it here at the Mecca of Boxing Madison Square Garden and on DAZN. We work so hard in the gym on how to take shots. We are here for the long run. We have to sit back and talk to our team. Weather we take another step up.”

Ceballo is promoted by 360 Promotions.