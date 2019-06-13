Daiyaan Butt and Tyhler Williams look for repeat success

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Xcite Fight Night 4 is fast approaching and the action-packed card at Parx Casino® is quickly taking shape. Also quickly rising are the careers of two Philadelphia-based boxers in Daiyaan Butt (3-0 1K0) and Tyhler Williams (2-0 2K0s). They are looking to continue their success in the ring, and at Xcite Fight Night.

The eight-fight card, set for Saturday, June 15th, is headlined by Philadelphia’s own Miguel Cartagena, who returns to the Xcite Center to face off against Jesus Solar. The semifinal bout is an all Philly contest between lightweights Jerome Conquest and Frank Trader with the USBF Continental title on the line. First fight is at 7 p.m.

Butt is enjoying a busy first year in the ring. Starting last June in his pro debut, Butt has shown his skills as a long, athletic welterweight. He’s reeled off three wins and earned his first stoppage in March at Parx Casino®. The busy schedule is exactly what Butt wants.

“I fight and I came back to the gym the next day. I love being in the gym,” Butt said. He trains out of TKO Fitness in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, the home of IBF world super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer.

Though he was born in LA, he’s spent most of his life in Philadelphia and is excited about the opportunity to start his boxing career in the area.

“I love it because I can build my own fan base in the Philadelphia area,” Butt said. “The more and more I grow, and more success that I have, I’ll have a strong fan base when I eventually come back and fight in a big fight, I’m going to have the whole crowd with me.”

Williams, a welterweight, also aspires of leaving Parx Casino with another win under his belt. He’ll face the same opponent as Butt did in his previous outing, a game newcomer in Tyree Arnold (0-1)

Williams is a young southpaw, and has quickly racked up two wins. He stopped Nyrome Lynch at Xcite Fight Night 3 and did the same the next month to Abdiel Padilla. He’s shown incredibly quick hands and knockout power.

The 2017 Mid-Atlantic Boxing Association national champion is looking to build off of his strong amateur background and a powerful start to his professional journey.

“I’ve been to Jr. Olympics, Silver gloves, getting around and fighting people gives you a different mindset,” Williams said.

The Philadelphia native has done his training at Rock Ministry for the last nine years, and is happy to be staying home to start his career.

“It means a lot to me – it’s everything,” Williams said. “I’ve got a big fan base. I love being able to have everybody come out and watch me fight. It’s good to be set up at home.”

Williams said his goals for the fight are simple. “Be sharper, smarter and stronger.”