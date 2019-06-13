Glowacki at final press conference: “It is going to be a great war!”

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Mairis Briedis (25-1, 18 KOs) and Krzysztof Glowacki (31-1, 19 KOs) are both ready for a spectacle when they meet in a WBSS Semi-Final for the WBC & WBO World Cruiserweight Championships on Saturday at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.

“I am very happy to be here and I just can’t wait for Saturday,” said Glowacki, the WBO Champion. “I think it is going to be a great war and I am going to win.”

And the perspectives are likewise great, if he goes all the way and wins tournament, Glowacki acknowledged.

See Also

“It is something incredible to be able to get all the belts and win the Ali Trophy. That will be a dream coming true.”

Mairis Briedis is back at the Arena Riga on Saturday after 2018’s incredible Season 1 semi-final which saw Ukraine’s Aleksandr Usyk defeating the hometown hero after a close and thrilling encounter.

“The fight with Usyk was the fight with Usyk and this is a completely different fight,” said Briedis, the WBC Diamond Champion. “Now I have prepared differently, I am mentally different. This is my second chance and I will do my best to complete it.

“I wouldn’t use the word ‘war’ about the fight like Krzysztof. It is a strong word, but I think it is going to be a beautiful and very watchable fight.

“It is really cool the fight is taking place in Latvia. If someone told me ten years ago we will have world championship fights here in Latvia, that we would have such magnitude events here in Latvia with championship belts on the line and the world’s greatest fighters here I wouldn’t believe them. So this is a dream come true for me.”

“It is great to be in Riga again,” said Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer. “We know the atmosphere that this city can develop around fight week, we expect nothing less this week. I saw the images of the public training yesterday and it looked sensational.

“Now it’s the big boys, the cruiserweights are coming into play on Saturday, and they have something to live up to because the performances so far have been amazing in the super lightweight and bantamweight divisions of the World Boxing Super Series.

“Briedis-Glowacki is not only for the final, it is not only for big money, it is also for two world championships. It is something very special, it is sport at its highest level. It is the best versus best.

“Now it is down to the fighters to perform. We know that they are gladiators and their styles on Saturday will make for very exciting boxing. We can’t wait!”

Thursday Yunier Dorticos and Andrew Tabiti will meet at their press conference at 2pm at the Elektrum Olympic Center in Riga.

Tickets for the hotly-anticipated semi-finals in Riga – Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki and Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti – are on sale via bilesuserviss.lv

All the action will be live on DAZN in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the U.K.

WBSS Season 2 Semi-Finals:

27 April – Cajundome, Lafayette, LA, USA

Regis Prograis vs Kiryl Relikh – Prograis W TKO6

Nonito Donaire vs Stephon Young – Donaire W KO6

18 May – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Josh Taylor vs Ivan Baranchyk – Taylor W UD12

Naoya Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez – Inoue W TKO2

15 June – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki

Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti