Rowley Regis’ Jason Welborn is ready to prove, again, that he belongs on the big stage.

The 32 year-old takes on JJ Metcalf for the vacant Commonwealth super-welterweight championship at the First Direct Arena, Leeds this coming Saturday (June 15).

It will be Welborn’s fourth consecutive title fight after twice competing – and winning and retaining – the British Title last year before travelling to America to challenge Jarrett Hurd for his world titles in December.

The 12 round contest takes place on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s IBF world featherweight title defence against Kid Galahad but Welborn is hoping to steal the show with a knock out performance.

“Camp has gone well,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I have carried on from where we left off following the Jarrett Hurd fight out in LA before Christmas.

“I’ve been worked away in the gym and waiting for the right opportunity to come my way. In JJ Metcalf, for the Commonwealth title, live on BT Sport; I think I’ve got that chance this weekend.

“I know he is 19-0 but that means nothing to me. I don’t think he’s ever been tested the way I will test him on Saturday night. It’s a great show to be a part of and I’m grateful to Frank Warren for having me on. When I win this belt, I’m sure he will have other plans for me.

“This is a lifestyle for me. I’m fit and ready. I had a taste of the big time out in LA and I’m hungry for more.”

The undercard press conference takes place at 1.00pm today at the Carriage Works Theatre.The show is live on BT Sport on Saturday.