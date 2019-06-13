What did Deontay Wilder tell us with his knockout over Dominic Breazeale?

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

This past weekend in New York, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder delivered the 40th knockout of his career in brutal fashion, as he knocked out Dominic “Trouble” Breazeale in the first round. A big right hand from Wilder was the finishing blow that had the crowd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on their feet.

Heading into the fight, Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) drew headlines for promising to finish the match early as well as discussing the idea of even possibly killing one of his foes in the ring. Breazeale (20-2, 18 KOs) is a game fighter and he was able to withstand Wilder’s early attacks, but could not beat the count of referee Harvey Dock after Wilder dropped him.

After the fight, Wilder reflected on his big win.

“Everything just came out of me tonight”, said Wilder. “I know it’s been a big buildup, there’s been a lot of animosity and a lot of words that were said and it just came out of me tonight. That’s what makes boxing so great.”

The two men had traded some words on social media, dating back to an earlier altercation between them.

Afterwards, however, Wilder showed a softer side.

“I just told Breazeale I love him and of course I want to see him go home to his family,” said Wilder. “I know we say some things, but when you can fight a man and then you can hug him and kiss him, I wish the world was like that. We shake hands and we live to see another day and that’s what it’s all about.”

Breazeale feels like the fight may have been stopped a bit too soon.

“I think the ref stopped it a little early because I could hear him saying seven and eight, but that’s boxing,” said Breazeale. “He did his job and kept us safe for our next fight. I got on my feet and had my legs under me. It’s the heavyweight division so there’s going to big shots from guys with power. This was a situation where he landed the big right hand before I did. I thought I was going to come on in the later rounds. I’ll be back and go for the heavyweight title again.”

Now the talk of the boxing world turns to Wilder possibly facing off with Tyson Fury in a rematch or with IBF, WBA, and WBO champion Anthony Joshua. Wilder and Fury fought to a 12-round split-draw this past December in Los Angeles, as a 12th round knockdown from Wilder almost ended the fight and salvaged a draw for him.

Instead of Wilder and Fury having a rematch, the British former lineal champion opted to sign an exclusive promotional deal with Top Rank and will be fighting in Las Vegas on June 15 vs. unbeaten Thomas Schwarz.

“I understand what Fury did,” said Wilder. “When you get dropped on the canvas like that I understand you have to get yourself back together. But the rematch will happen, like all these other fights will happen. The great thing is all these fights rare in discussion. The big fights will happen. I just want you to have patience.”

Joshua will be facing one-beaten contender Andy Ruiz Jr. on June 1st in New York, so that’s something he will have to get by if we are to entertain a fight between him and Wilder.

The top three men in the division all have different strengths they bring to the table. Wilder has the power. Fury has the boxing ability. And Joshua has both, and is possibly the best athlete of the three men.

Wilder showed us that, at 33 years old, his power isn’t going anywhere and he’s going to be a dangerous man for the coming years. But don’t expect vs. to face Fury or Joshua this year, as he will likely face other names this year.