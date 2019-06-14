Andy Ruiz Jr dismisses Tyson Fury’s claim he will be stripped of WBO title

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr has dismissed Tyson Fury’s claim that the WBO title will be on the line when he faces Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night.

The 29-year-old Mexican-American, who snatched the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles from Anthony Joshua with a seventh round knockout at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 1, is pursuing an immediate rematch with the previously undefeated Brit which may clash with his inherited mandatory defence obligation for the WBO championship.

Fury has suggested that the Puerto Rican sanctioning body could make a decision on the status of the title ahead of his fight against Schwarz this weekend.

“I’m hearing now that it could be on the line on Saturday night,” Fury said. “That’s inside information so maybe I shouldn’t have said that, though I’ve said it now anyway, so maybe it’ll be on the line on Saturday night. There is a chance. It’s highly doable, so I’ve been told, so maybe it’ll be for the WBO championship as well.”

But Ruiz Jr isn’t concerned, telling Fino Boxing he will be travelling to the WBO’s headquarters next month to discuss the situation with president Francisco ‘Paco’ Varcarcel.

“I’m actually going to Puerto Rico with Paco in July so we’re going to talk and all that. But, no, I don’t think that’s true,” Ruiz Jr said.

“I will be doing the rematch, might be in November or December. We’re still in negotiations to see if it’s going to be here in the United States but we’re trying to fight to make the fight in Mexico.

“So I’m really excited for that, for all the Mexican people can be there, all my people. It really doesn’t matter if it’s here or Mexico, I’m still willing to get it on.”