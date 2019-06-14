Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame inductions

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

What promises to be a memorable weekend packed with boxing matches, a movie screening, comedy show, meet & greets and more will take place during the 3rd annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame event from June 20 through June 23.

The climax of the weekend showcases the prestigious Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony which will take place on Sunday, June 23 in the Celebrity Theater at The Historic Claridge – A Radisson Hotel, located on Park Place & the Boardwalk in Atlantic City. The legendary boxers, sports managers/crew, media, and community honorees being enshrined into the 2019 Hall of Fame includes:

Bernard Hopkins, Tim Witherspoon, Iran Barkley, Roberto Duran, Micky Ward, Kevin Watts, John Brown, Virgil Hill, Butch Lewis, English ‘Bouie’ Fisher, Ace Marotta, Jimmy Binns, Sr., Stan Hoffman, Nigel Collins, Henry Hascup, Tom Kaczmarek, Bob Goodman, Tony Orlando, Jr., and Rhonda Utley-Herring.

“We are delighted to induct such an esteemed group of Individuals whom all have helped make Atlantic City Boxing known around the world. They represent the best of what we envision when selecting individuals to be part of our hall of fame,” said Ray McCline, President of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame.

In addition, many of our previous honorees, as well as VIP/celebrity guests, will be in attendance including: Michael Spinks, Kelly Pavlik, Al Cole, Chuck Zito, ‘Mr. Basketball’ Sonny Hill, John ‘Iceman’ Scully, Angel Manfredy, Ivan ‘Mighty’ Robinson, Hip Hop Pioneer Roxanne Shante, Syndicated Radio Host, TV Contributor and Author Flo Anthony, Ray Mercer, Tracy Patterson, Junior Jones, Former NBA player Maurice Evans, Sugar Ray Seals, Tyrone Frazier, Daryl ‘Chill’ Mitchell and the Honorable Mayor of Atlantic City Frank M. Gilliam Jr.

Prior to the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, attendees can enjoy the following programs at The Claridge:

Friday, June 21 – VIP Cocktail Reception kicks-off the weekend in the Pop -up Legends Café and a special screening of the movie, “ME WHEE” – a 30-minute short film of Muhammad Ali.

Saturday, June 22 – Boxing enthusiasts may join us for conversation and coffee in the pop-up Legends Café featuring a panel comprised of top boxing historians from New Jersey and Pennsylvania. In addition, the Pop-up Café will showcase spectacular art by Patrick Killian, from Newport, Wales, as well as paintings by Verneen Hill and exhibits by Jack Johnson, Joe Frazier Legacy Exists, Deborah King “Life Is The New Cool, as well as displays by The Boxing Glove Artist Chris Guzman and Sculptures by James O’Neal and the SparBar.

Saturday, June 22

– An evening of laughter will enthrall audiences during the ‘Wise Guys & Whack Jobs’ Comedy Show in the Celebrity Theater.

Sunday, June 23

– Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Pre-Reception in the Art Gallery, and the Induction Ceremony which will culminate in the Celebrity Theater.

In addition, attendees can enjoy two other events including:

Thursday, June 20 – Fight Night by Golden Boy Promotions featuring the main event – a 10-round middleweight battle between D’Mitrius ‘Big Meech’ Ballard (20-0, 13 KOs) and Elias ‘Latin Kid’ Espadas (18-4, 13 KOs) will take place in the Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort. Plus, six undercards which feature several local boxers.

Saturday, June 22 – Guests will enjoy a Fan Experience at the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, located inside the Orange Loop, where they can interact with boxing legends and garner autographs and photographs.

Sunday, June 23 – Fans will have an opportunity to join the legends for an interactive meet and greet at the Blue Water Grille located on the 7th floor inside the Flagship Resort.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the weekend events at The Claridge, please visit the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame website at: www.acbhof.com. A special thanks to our sponsors: The Claridge – A Radisson Hotel, City of Atlantic City, FantaSea Resorts, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Adams Boxing, HARD Beverages, SparBar, WBC, IBF, and Expressions Web Graphic Specialist, and Fight Night Apparel.

Tickets for the Boxing Matches at Ocean Casino Resort are: $100, $50, $25, and $15 (plus applicable service charges/taxes) and can be purchased at: www.ticketmaster.com.