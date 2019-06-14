Josh Warrington wants Oscar Valdez after Kid Galahad fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 28-0 (6) will be targeting WBO counterpart Oscar Valdez 26-0 (20) if he gets past Kid Galahad 26-0 (15) this weekend.

Warrington will make the second defence of his title against mandatory challenger Galahad at First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday.

“I want the big unification fights whether it’s Oscar Valdez or whoever,” said Warrington, 29, to the Mirror. “I want to go to America and give my fans a big fight over there.

See Also

“I’d like that to be next, but first I’ve got to get past Barry and I can’t overlook him. Once I have my mandatory against him out of the way, I can go after the big fights.”

Warrington is riding a wave of momentum after back-to-back wins over Lee Selby and Carl Frampton.

“I don’t go around acting like I’m a world champion and I still have the hunger of a challenger,” Warrington said.

“Half the time the belt just stays under my bed in its box. I don’t even think about being a world champion.

“If I want a cup of tea from my missus, I’ll maybe say ‘I’m world champion, get the kettle on’. I might twist her arm, but any other time, no.”

Galahad, 29, believes the knowledge passed down by trainer of champions Dominic Ingle will give him the edge come fight night.

“How many champions has his dad Sean O’Hagan trained?” Galahad asked. “The Ingles have trained six or seven world champions and have been in over 70 world title fights. That’s going to be the difference.

“I’ve been around big, high-profile fights, like when Kell Brook beat Shawn Porter, when he boxed [Gennady] Golovkin, all these big fights. I’ve been bred for this.

“Also we have different mindsets. Boxing is not the be-all and end-all for him, unlike me. He’s a dentist’s technician. That’s what he’s good at, so when he gets beat, he can always go back to doing people’s teeth.

“I don’t have any other option. There is nothing else for me, so for me, it’s do or die.

“I’ve never been in a fight where I can’t hurt my opponent. I’m unpredictable and even I don’t know what I’m going to do on Saturday. I just know I’m going to win.”