Vietnam Boxing team announced

Victory 8 held a press conference at VSP Boxing Gym HCMC today unveiling the boxing team to represent Vietnam at Victory 8 later this year. Victory 8 – Legends of Hoan Kiem is scheduled for October 19 in Hanoi. It will be the largest sporting event in the history of Vietnam. The expected crowd is in excess of 20,000, and the television views will likely be more than 5 million. The show includes visiting pro fighters from Australia, India, the Philippines, and Thailand.

The Hanoi spectacular has been made possible courtesy of the assistance of the Central Government and the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Tourism. Victory 8 – Legends of Hoan Kiem is historic, as it is the first time professional boxing will be endorsed supported in Vietnam. The event will take place outdoor in the streets of the national capitol, in perhaps the most famous area of Hanoi – Hoan Kiem Lake. The Government has issued a statement proposing that they will block off the jurisdiction for 3 days to facilitate the international event.

As reported today by Victory 8 boxing:

Victory 8 have chosen a chosen a formidable squad to take on top class World team that will come to fight in Vietnam on October 19.

The Legends of Hoan Kiem team will compete against elite professional boxers from around the world in what will no doubt be the biggest sporting event ever seen in Vietnam.

Truong Dinh Hoang has been listed as the main event of 12 scheduled bouts. Nguyen Thi Tam, Nguyen Van Hai , and Nguyen Van Duong are just some of the other big names included in the intimidating line up of Vietnam boxing talent that includes national champions and hot young prospects..

The full team is:

Truong Dinh Hoang

Nguyen Van Hai

Nguyen Van Duong

Tran Duc Tho

Nguyen Thi Tam

Pham Duc Doan

Vu Thanh Dat

Bui Phuoc Tung

Nguyen Van Gioi

Tran Van An

Cao Van Nguyen

Vo Thi Kim Anh

The announcement has been reported on the Victory 8 facebook portal: https://www.facebook.com/victory8boxing/

Victory 8 will issue a full information memorandum to media outlets in the coming weeks.