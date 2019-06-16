Joseph Parker says Tyson Fury is No.1 heavyweight in the world, warns Deontay Wilder

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker believes Tyson Fury is the number one heavyweight in the world – and says the best is yet to come.

Fury needed just two rounds to turn back the challenge of little-known German Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The ‘Gypsy King’ said he is planning to return to the ring in September or October before taking on WBC kingpin Deontay Wilder in a rematch in 2020.

“It was impressive, I know Schwarz is not of the same league as some of Fury‘s last opponents but it was a good welcoming fight for him here in Vegas,” Parker told Fight Hub TV.

“I thought he put on a tremendous performance with the movement, the speed, the distance that he kept was great.”

Parker praised Fury’s performance against Wilder in Los Angeles last December, a fight that ended in a contentious draw after the big Brit was knocked down twice late in the fight.

“I think he kept his distance real good and he is very good defensively,” Parker said. “He has a lot to work on and improve on but he is looking tremendous.

“The movement he can keep for 12 rounds, the herky-jerky style, and his fitness is next level.”

Parker, 27, who recently signed a three-fight promotional deal with Matchroom USA, says that Fury is the world’s best heavyweight and believes he will beat Wilder when they fight again.

“My personal opinion, Fury will be a lot better obviously, because that’s when he came off his big off-time, but then I think Wilder as a champion will be a lot better as well and he put in a devastating performance against (Dominic) Breazeale and he will have a lot of confidence from that,” Parker continued.

“For me it will be a close fight, but Fury is number one for me, but Wilder carries that right hand from start to finish and is always dangerous.”