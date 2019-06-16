Tyson Fury destroys Tom Schwarz, sends warning to Deontay Wilder

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury 28-0-1 (20) easily defeated little-known Tom Schwarz 24-1 (16) by second round knockout in his US debut at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old Fury was in control throughout the contest and once he realised Schwarz posed little threat, the former unified heavyweight champion opened up with both barrels.

In the second frame Fury busted Schwarz’s nose, bulled him to the ropes and unleashed as series of powerful right hands that dropped the German to the canvas. Schwarz beat the count but was quickly trapped in a corner where Fury unloaded, forcing the stoppage at 2:56 of the second frame.

“We recently seen last week some people quit. They quit. Body’s wrecked, heavy and he didn’t want to fight on,” Fury said referring to heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua’s recent loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

“You wanted to continue. You’re a good lad. Keep your chin up and back in the gym.”

Fury said his plan is to remain active this year with another fight planned for October before a mooted rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in early 2020.

“I came here to have fun,” he said in his post-fight press conference. “I just want to thank Bob Arum, Top Rank, ESPN.

“Bob will tell you, September 21st or October 5th, and next year we’ll make Wilder give me that green belt.

“It was amazing, I hope America enjoyed it. I’m not one of those who take myself too seriously.

“September 21st or October 5th, I think in New York, then I’ll hunt down Wilder.

“I won’t look past today, but Bob and Frank will get deals done, then we’ll fight Wilder early next year.”

Fury warned Wilder he didn’t see the best of him in last December’s disputed draw in Los Angeles.

“I already beat him once so I’ll beat him again, and he’s going to get a fully match-fit, sharp Tyson Fury,” the British fighter said after his victory last night.

“It’s the biggest fight in world boxing, and the biggest we’ll see for the next few years. It doesn’t get any bigger.

“I wanted to show a few things to the American public, to introduce myself properly.

“I’m more active than I’ve ever been in my career, apart from the first year. I’ve always wanted to stay active, and I’m finally getting the opportunity to.”