Jarrell Miller’s promoter denies they have been contacted about Tyson Fury match-up

Undefeated heavyweight contender Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) has not yet been contacted about a potential clash with Tyson Fury 28-0-1 (20), according to his co-promoter Dmitriy Salita.

The 30-year-old Brooklynite, who was scheduled to face Anthony Joshua for the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles at Madison Square Garden on June 1 before testing positive to three performance enhancing drugs, was ringside for Fury’s second round demolition of little-known German Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Miller has been linked to Fury, who is expected to return to the ring in late September or early October before pursuing a rematch with arch-rival and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40) in the new year.

“Jarrell is one of the biggest names in the heavyweight division. With him being at the Tyson Fury fight, I understand that speculation of that match is natural, but there have not been any discussions regarding a fight with Tyson Fury,” Salita told Sky Sports.

“When the time is right, with the personality of both fighters, it will be one of the biggest fights and most exciting promotions in boxing.”

In Los Angeles last December Fury appeared to outbox Wilder for much of their 12-round championship contest only to find himself on the deck in both the ninth and twelfth rounds, resulting in a hotly disputed split draw.

A rematch between the pair is the most anticipated fight in boxing’s blue-chip division.

“We have got September 21 or October 5 for my next fight and then, next year, we will hunt down Deontay Wilder and make him give me that green belt,” Fury told ESPN and BT Sport Box Office.