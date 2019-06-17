The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Liam Davies is determined to catch the eye again when he returns to action on the back of his maiden TKO as a pro.

A buoyant Davies will step through the ropes for the third time this year, after making his debut in December.

Two spotless points wins, along with a stoppage have followed. He now features on BCB Promotions’ show at King’s Hall, in Stoke-on-Trent, on Friday June 21.

See Also

The 23-year-old super bantamweight hails from Donnington, a hamlet in the Shropshire town of Telford, and is a second-generation fighter.

He’s the son of Tristan Davies, who featured 15 times as a pro between 2004 and 2009 and won the Midlands lightweight title.

He decided to punch for pay after his 100th amateur contest, recording 78 wins and representing England at youth level, boxing out of his father’s Donnington gym.

He first punched for pay in Birmingham, outpointing busy Georgian Khvicha Gigolashvili by 40-36 points whitewash at the Holiday Inn Queensway.

His first action of 2019 came in February at Walsall Town Hall, where he bashed around Bulgaria’s Stefan Slavchev in another four-rounder.

Davies found some dynamite in his fists to twice put down Slavchev, who was relieved to see the final bell after using his guile to get there.

A resounding 40-34 over the distance result, with two extra points scored for the knockdowns, saw him find more meat in his gloves.

He returned to the same venue on May 11, where Nicaraguan-born Spaniard Pablo Narvaez was in the other corner.

A peach of a left hook dumped Narvaez on the canvas, a blow which led to the early finish of the contest in the second round.

Even his dad didn’t score a TKO during his pro career and the younger Davies is ready to step up the distance with a spring in his step.

He said: “It will be my first six-rounder and my first day before weigh-in, so I’m looking forward to it. I don’t mind doing the rounds.

“I really enjoyed the last one, the left hook that finished it was a good punch and we’d been working on that in the gym, so it was very satisfying.

“I kept telling everyone, in the run up, that I wanted to get a TKO, but all I really wanted to do was break him down and get the win.

“In my second fight, I dropped the lad and got too excited chasing the stoppage, to the point where I ended up smothering my own work.

“I took my time when the chance came along again, so that shows I’m learning all of the time and I just want to keep progressing.

“I think that I’ll be ready to box for a title early next year, the Midlands would be my first choice but I can still go for a Youth belt (with one of the world governing bodies).

“I’m keeping busy and I’ve got to stay fit, my dad has drilled that into me since I turned pro. I’m trying to build myself up and get better.

“I’m excited about the future and that makes me train harder. I know that if I keep looking good, I’ll earn respect.”

The main event at King’s Hall will see hometown hero Nathan Heaney, from Stoke, collide with Tom Stokes for the vacant Midlands middleweight title.

Heaney puts up his unbeaten record after racing to 6-0, with two TKOs, and hasn’t even lost a round as a pro so far.

Tom Stokes has previously challenged for the area crown at middleweight. The 24-year-old, from West Bromwich, is on the back of a win.

Stokes beat Chris Blaney, one of Ricky Hatton’s proteges, on points when they were a part of the BCB show at the Deco in Northampton.

Pro fight No 13 certainly wasn’t unlucky for Stokes, who improved his ledger to 11 victories with three in a row since back-to-back losses.

Luke Caci, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, is another product of the Orme gym in action and is unbeaten himself, with seven points successes.

The 29-year-old is maneuvering his way down to the super middleweight division, having boxed mostly at light heavy so far.

He hasn’t conceded a round so far as a pro and has a good grounding in the sport, having become a national titleist as an amateur.

The 29-year-old is maneuvering his way down to the super middleweight division, having boxed mostly at light heavy so far.

Former Midlands welterweight champion Rob Hunt hails from Stafford and will be undertaking his 33rd bout, at 33 years old.

Hunt, who has been a pro for 13 years, recorded his 25th and last victory under the King’s Hall lights, outpointing Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies for British Challenge honours.

Swadlincote’s Connor Parker completes the card.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers.