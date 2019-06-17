Mauricio Sulaiman warns Dillian Whyte against insulting the WBC in the media

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The ongoing saga between leading heavyweight contender Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte and the WBC doesn’t look like it is going to be resolved anytime soon.

Brixton’s Whyte 25-1 (18) has been the Mexican sanctioning body’s number one contender for over 18 months but is yet to be officially approved as mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40).

Wilder brutally turned back the challenge of mandatory contender Dominic Breazeale with a first-round one-punch knockout last month, potentially leaving the door open for Whyte’s fight against undefeated Colombian Oscar Rivas 26-0 (18) in London on July 20 being sanctioned as the mandatory challenger.

But WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has warned it is far from a foregone conclusion.

“I have spoken at length with Eddie Hearn and Dillian Whyte’s group but unfortunately they have turned this into a media circus, which is highly regrettable because that influences the process,” Sulaiman said in an interview with Seconds Out.

“We have the highest respect for Dillian Whyte. He is our number one contender, our Silver champion, my friend and a tremendous fighter, but to be insulted over and over again makes it very difficult to continue addressing a situation.

“We are going through a mediation process, but if they want to handle it through the press it may change tack.”

Sulaiman accused Team Whyte of playing politics and presenting a one-sided view of the situation, resulting in the WBC head honcho being insulted online.

“We offered Dillian Whyte a fight for the interim championship since last October and they’ve been stalling,” he said.

“I’m a little bit frustrated that British fans are only getting one side of the story, I’ve been getting insults on social media, trashing my father’s reputation, insulting my family.

“We stand for justice, our history is very clear and we will do the just thing via the right process.”