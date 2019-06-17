Tyson Fury shines in Las Vegas but what should we expect with his rematch with Deontay Wilder?

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

Boxing returned to Las Vegas last night as the self-proclaimed lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury demolished Thomas Schwarz in under two rounds. The fight took place on ESPN + from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Fury (28-0-1, 20 KO’s) was simply too fast, too precise, too crafty, and too much for the overmatched Schwarz, who suffered his first career defeat to fall to 24-1 (16 KO’s).

Fury’s last fight was his split-draw verdict with WBC champion Deontay Wilder. Fury suffered two knockdowns in that fight, and him rising from the second knockdown in the 12th and final round still gives us all flashbacks. The majority of people in the sport felt Fury had did enough to earn the victory, and there is obviously unfinished business between him and Wilder.

But Saturday night was all about getting Schwarz out of the way, and Fury did just that.

“I came here to put on a show for Las Vegas and I hope everyone enjoyed it as much as I did,” Fury said. “I want to thank everyone for putting on a great show. ESPN was promoting the show every day for four weeks. There was a 2.5-hour documentary on ESPN last night. {Top Rank is} the greatest promotional company in the world.”

It was a wild scene upon Fury’s entrance, as he came to the ring to James Brown’s “Living in America” in an homage to Rocky IV, as he was all dressed up ala Apollo Creed.

Inside of the ring Fury was equally as entertaining, as he battered Schwarz from round one on and showed off his athleticism, slick defense, and sharp punching. Schwarz’s face was beginning to get bloody from all of the counter shots, as a knockdown midway through the second signaled the beginning of the end. Schwarz rose, only to be greeted with an onslaught of punches and stopped moments later.

This was Fury’s first fight since signing a co-promotional deal with Top Rank and he can now set his sights towards another tune-up level fight later this year. After that, word on the street is that Fury will be rematching Wilder sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

What has to be appreciated from Fury is that he was able to make a statement with Schwarz by dismantling him in easy fashion. Fury has boxed his way towards success in previous fights, but tonight it was obvious that he wanted to shine.

Wilder meanwhile has a rematch looming with tough and talented Cuban Luis Ortiz, who he beat in March of last year. In that fight, Wilder overcame some tough moments from a resurgent Ortiz after dropping him in the fifth. Wilder was hurt by Ortiz in the seventh, but he weathered the storm, turned the tide, and scored a late round knockout.

Logic says Wilder should find a way to defeat Ortiz, but who knows how his rematch with Fury will go. Wilder has the equalizer with his power, yet Fury showed us last night why he is very special, and he will be tough for any heavyweight to deal with.