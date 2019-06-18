The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Josh Wale is on the comeback trail and hoping to win a belt that has previously eluded him – the Commonwealth Title. The former British Bantamweight king will be one of the bill toppers at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on July 5, facing Ghana’s Ekow Wilson in an eliminator for the Commonwealth Featherweight crown.

Josh has twice contested the Commonwealth Title previously – against Stuart Hall in 2012, and Gamal Yafai in 2016 – coming up short on both occasions. The Barnsley man, who has teamed up with promoter Dennis Hobson, is confident that if he can eventually claim the title this time around, it could lead to an eventual world title shot.

Wale, 31, has already had a long career. The experienced, 40-fight veteran knows he cannot take his African opponent lightly on July 5. Hard-hitting Wilson, who has 16 KOs from 18 wins, with only three losses on his ledger, will fight for the first time away from home and be determined to make the most of his opportunity.

See Also

Also co-headlining on the night will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank, who will make the first defence of his Commonwealth Super Flyweight Title against Tanzania’s Jemsi kibazange.

“My coach has watched a few of his fights on YouTube, so we’ve got an idea of what he’ll be about,” explained Wale. “He’s got a good record, and it will be a good fight for me at featherweight. Training is going well, I’m feeling strong, sharp and looking forward to it.

“Obviously he’s knocked 16 opponents out, so he must be able to punch, and I’ll have to watch that. But we’ll have a game plan, and I’ll go in and stick to it. I’ve done lots of camps over the years, and I’m really enjoying this one. I can feel the benefit of being up at featherweight.

“Dennis wants us to go down the Commonwealth route and get a higher ranking, and then push on. I’ve won English and British Titles and fought for the European, but I’ve not won the Commonwealth. I’ve fought for it twice before, so hopefully it will be third-time lucky, and at featherweight I feel like my best days are still to come.

“Dennis is good at his job and knows what he’s doing, and we’ve seen [with Stuart Hall] that winning the Commonwealth can lead to a world title shot. It wasn’t my night against Hall, but it’s fine margins in boxing and it could have been me in that position. I feel now that I’m at my peak and I was probably a bit young at that stage of my career. This is the right time for me.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions, in association with JJ Crump, present an evening of boxing at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on July 5. Topping the bill will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank and Barnsley’s Josh Wale.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

The show will be televised live on Freesports (Freeview 64; Sky 422; Virgin 553; Freesat 252; TalkTalk 64; BT 64).