Rob Elden Set to Face Tough Nicaraguan Ronnie McField this Coming Saturday

This coming Saturday, 22nd June, Ipswich’s unbeaten Super Middleweight prospect Rob Elden returns for the first time to the venue where his pro career got off to a very successful start, the Prince’s Theatre in Clacton-on-Sea, where he will take on Nicaraguan Ronny McField in a six round non-championship International contest on the undercard of Nathan Decastro versus Tommy Jacobs World Boxing Union (WBU) and World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Super Middleweight World Championship Unification battle, which will be broadcast live on FITE.TV

Speaking earlier Elden said. “I’m absolutely buzzing to be back boxing on the 22nd of June at the Princes Theatre in Clacton-on-Sea.

“It was there that I had made my professional debut and scored a successful win back in November.

“As I have said previously, since turning over I’ve felt a new lease of life with my boxing career, I’ve been working hard and seriously enjoying it.

“I got off to a good start with two wins and my manager Tommy Jacobs is keeping me busy with upcoming fights in Liverpool and of course the show in Clacton-on-Sea on the 22nd June, where I’m matched with Ronny McField a tough and seasoned opponent from Nicaragua, in a 6 round contest.

“I’m not delusional at all, I know he’s highly experienced, I know he’s the former Nicaraguan Champion and fought for Championships a few times and I’m a novice in comparison but these are the type of fights I want to take my career to the next level.

“Moving up from 4 to 6 rounds suits me better, I look forward to the challenge and the opportunity to showcase my skills not to just those attending the show, but also to a worldwide audience, as the fight will be shown live on FITE.TV.”

Elden versus Carreo features on the undercard of Nathan Decastro versus Tommy Jacobs World Boxing Union (WBU) and World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Super Middleweight World Championship Unification Battle that headlines the show.

Also supporting the Decastro-Jacobs WBU-WBF Unification battle is a further Championship contest, this time for the WBU International Light Heavyweight Crown that pits Scotland’s Ben McGivern against Hove, Sussex’s Navid Iran in a rematch of their classic Battle Royale back in November, as well as further International non-championship bouts and all contests will be broadcast live on FITE.TV, the full fight card is:

12 Round – Super Middleweight

Nathan Decastro Vs Tommy Jacobs

World Boxing Union (WBU) Championship of the World

World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Championship of the World

10 Round – Light Heavyweight

Ben McGivern Vs Navid Iran

World Boxing Union (WBU) International Championship

8 Round – Lightweight

Tackie Annan Vs Ben Ankrah

6 Rounds – Super Middleweight

Rob Elden Vs Ronny McField

4 Rounds – Featherweight

Ben Cook Vs Pablo Narvaez

4 Rounds – Light Welterweight

Dean Porter Vs Michael Isaac Carreo

First fight live on FITE.TV 7:30pm (GMT) – 2:30pm (EST) – 11:30am (PST)