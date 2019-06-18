Sonny Conto makes it three consecutive stoppage wins

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Split-T Management’s Sonny Conto made it three consecutive stoppage wins to begin his career as he got rid of Daniel Infante in the 2nd round of their heavyweight bout that took place at The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Once-again, Conto was dominant as he had Infante in trouble from the opening bell. In the opening frame, Conto wobbled Infante to the point to where Infante was administered a standing-eight count. In round two, Conto dropped Infante, and the bout was stopped midway through the referee’s count.

Conto raised his perfect mark to 3-0 with three knockouts.

“Sonny looked terrific on Saturday night,” said Tim VanNewhouse of Split-T Management. “He is progressing very nicely. He is very composed and we expect big things from Sonny in the heavyweight division.”

The 23 year-old Conto was a two-time Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Champion as well as a Silver Medalist in the 2018 National Golden Gloves and a Bronze Medalist in the 2017 National Golden Gloves.