Tyson Fury’s rivals offer their opinions on Tom Schwarz fight

Tyson Fury’s rivals have spoken out about the self-styled Gypsy King’s easy second-round stoppage of unheralded German Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old Fury won every second of every round against Schwarz in what was the big Brit’s Las Vegas debut.

Former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who lost his IBF, WBA and WBO belts by seventh-round knockout to Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden earlier this month, gave Fury credit for the victory.

Speaking on an Instagram live video, Joshua said: “Thoughts on Tyson Fury’s win? He done what he had to. I could talk s*** but he done what he had to, well played to him.”

Joshua, who is expected to rematch Ruiz Jr in November, then joked about their relative level of competition in their last fights.

“I wanna go back to fighting some easy opponents,” Joshua added, before being asked where Schwarz was ranked. “56th. I think, why am out here doing all this s*** myself? D’ya know what I mean?”

WBC champion Deontay Wilder said it was a fair performance against an opponent who left a lot to be desired.

“It was a cool performance. It wasn’t much of an opponent. I think (Schwarz) only threw four punches. He was a punching bag,” Wilder told The Athletic.

“Fury did what he was supposed to. They’re trying to promote him up, saying things, selling this story about him over and over again, talking about him as the lineal champion.

“It’s building him up. But the performance was just okay.”

Wilder will face Luis Ortiz in a rematch likely in September before rematching Fury early in the new year.

Meanwhile leading heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte offered a scathing assessment of the fight.

“Can’t believe I stayed [up] to watch that joke of a fight,” Whyte posted on social media.

“@Tyson_Fury should be ashamed of [him]self running away from me and fighting these chumps my mother would of Knockout Tom the bum in a round.”

Whyte, who is ranked number one by the WBC and WBO and number four by the WBA, will face Oscar Rivas at Greenwich’s O2 Arena on July 20.