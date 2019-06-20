Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas likely to be sanctioned for WBC interim title

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC number one heavyweight contender Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte 25-1 (18) could be competing for the interim world title when he takes on WBC number 10 Oscar ‘Kaboom’ Rivas 26-0 (18) at London’s O2 Arena on July 20 live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has been lobbying the Mexican sanctioning body to put the title on the line for Whyte, who has been the leading contender to WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40) for well over a year-and-a-half.

“We’re getting there, it’s very important that this is solved this week,” Hearn exclusively told Sky Sports.

“We know that the interim world title fight and mandatory position is there, it’s just when, when does that mandatory happen?

“We will fight tooth and nail for Dillian Whyte on this. This week, it will be 600 days that he has been WBC No.1, it’s incredible, he deserves justice.

“We are right now on the brink of making that happen. All we’ve got to do is just confirm some very fair points and we can get rid of this whole mess and everyone can move on with their lives.

“It’s very, very likely that the Rivas fight will be a final eliminator and for an interim world title.”

While the news would appear to put a world title shot against Wilder within reach, the 31-year-old Whyte insists his focus is solely on undefeated Colombian Rivas, 32.

“I’m not even thinking about that, I’m thinking only of Oscar Rivas,” Whyte said in a previous interview with Sky Sports.

“You can’t make the mistake of overlooking fighters and trying to make big fights.

“It’s like a world title fight for these guys facing me, so I can’t be thinking about the world title when for these guys this is their world title fight.

“I’m as focused and dedicated to Rivas as I will be when I fight for the title. I’m completely zoned in and locked in with him. I’m just thinking about destroying Oscar Rivas on July 20.”