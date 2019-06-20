It’ll be Short and Sweet Says Cook Ahead of Narvaez 22nd June Showdown – LIVE ON FITE.TV

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

This coming Saturday Ben ‘The Claxican’ Cook steps into the ring at the Prince’s Theatre in Clacton-on-Sea, where he’s set to go toe-to-toe with Nicaraguan Pedro Narvaez, on the undercard of the Nathan Decastro versus Tommy Jacobs World Boxing Union (WBU) and World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Super Middleweight World Championship contest, which will be broadcast live on FITE.TV.

Back in November Cook made his professional debut at the Prince’s Theatre, against fellow debuting Chris Wong from Belfast and is clearly pleased that he will be fighting in his home town again on Saturday, as he said:

“Saturday can’t come quick enough for me. I’ll be fighting in my home town and it’ll be on TV, it doesn’t get much better than that.

See Also

“I don’t mess around in my fights anyway, I always go to war.

“But this one I’ve had his manager in my ear continuously, so this is going to be a war like no other.

“I’m relentless in my attack, I’ll be showing him why I have the nickname ‘The Claxican”.

“It’ll be short and sweet, He’ll be very lucky to make the final bell.

“No hard feelings Pablo, it’s just business”

Ben ‘The Claxican’ Cook vs Pablo Narvaez is on the undercard of the Nathan Decastro versus Tommy Jacobs for the World Boxing Union (WBU) and World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Super Middleweight World Championship Unification that headlines the event at the Prince’s Theatre, Town Hall, Station Road,, Clacton-on-Sea CO15 1SE on Saturday 22nd June 2019,

In addition to the two Championship contests there are further International non-championship bouts and all contests will be broadcast live on FITE.TV, the full fight card is:

12 Round – Super Middleweight

Nathan Decastro Vs Tommy Jacobs

World Boxing Union (WBU) Championship of the World

World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Championship of the World

10 Round – Light Heavyweight

Ben McGivern Vs Navid Iran

World Boxing Union (WBU) International Championship

8 Round – Lightweight

Tackie Annan Vs Ben Ankrah

6 Rounds – Super Middleweight

Rob Elden Vs Ronny McField

4 Rounds – Featherweight

Ben Cook Vs Pablo Narvaez

4 Rounds – Light Welterweight

Dean Porter Vs Michael Isaac Carreo

First fight live on FITE.TV 7:30pm (GMT) – 2:30pm (EST) – 11:30am (PST)

About FITE

FITE TV is the largest independent digital streaming platform for combat sports featuring over 1,000 pay per view events per year available a-la-carte. FITE is free to join through its downloadable apps for iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU and Amazon Fire or at www.FITE.tv. FITE streams live events from the MMA, Boxing and Pro Wrestling world to its community of 1.4 million registered viewers. For more information go to www.FITE.tv

Nathan Decastro versus Tommy Jacobs for the World Boxing Union (WBU) and World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Super Middleweight World Championship Unification headlines at the Prince’s Theatre, Town Hall, Station Road,, Clacton-on-Sea CO15 1SE on Saturday 22nd June 2019.

Tickets, priced £60 (VIP) and £30 (Standard seating) are available by calling the ticket line on 07475 096532 or purchase on-line at www.tkoboxoffice.com

To purchase the PPV ($14.99) on FITE.TV please go to https://www.fite.tv/watch/nathan-decastro-vs-tommy-jacobs/2oyc5/