Lennox Lewis advises Anthony Joshua to seek help from George Foreman

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis believes the man to help Anthony Joshua bounce back from his shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr earlier this month in none other than George Foreman.

The 29-year-old Joshua 22-1 (21) lost his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight championships when he was dropped four times en route to a seventh-round TKO at the hands of California Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22) at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden on June 1.

The fight was intended to be a coming-out party for Joshua in his USA debut.

In an interview with Inside PBC Boxing, Lewis, who retired in 2003 with a record of 41-2-1 (32), was asked if he thought Joshua should seek outside help to help him rebound from the loss.

“I know George Foreman put his name out there. He needs someone of that caliber to talk to,” said Lewis, who defeated every fighter he ever faced in his storied 14-year professional career.

“George helped my career just by commentating on my fights. I’d listen to him.

“If I was in a fight and he said, ‘he’s not throwing that jab enough’ or ‘he’s not being authoritative with the jab’, I would go away and train. Then I’d be authoritative with that jab.

“Because that’s what George said. He knows – he’s been there.”

Lewis, now 53, praised Ruiz Jr for his victory and said the Mexican-American should be pushing for the return bout to take place on home soil.

“To accomplish being heavyweight champion of the world, the way he did it. He really did an excellent job. Congratulations to him,” Lewis said.

“I’m very happy with him and for him. What he’s done is history. For Mexico, this is history and for me, his first defense should be in Mexico.

“The whole country would come out for him. I think (the rematch) it would be a great fight too.”