Parker Back!

Connor Parker has recovered from a neck injury that has delayed his progress of late.

The Midlands Area Super Lightweight Champion returns to action on Friday as he takes part in BCB Promotions’ King’s Hall, Stoke, show.

The 24 year-old takes on Plymouth’sDes Newton over four rounds as he looks to blow away the cobwebs since his last outing back in December.

“I injured my neck in training and late February and it set me back a bit,” Parker told bcb-promotions.com. “It was very painful whenever I trained so I had to have a few weeks off training while I got treatment, which was very frustrating.

“I’ve recovered really well though and everything is all good now. I’ve been back training since April and everything has gone really well.

“I haven’t boxed since December so I’m looking forward to getting back in there, it will be good to be back. Des is a decent fighter who is full of heart and work rate so it will be a decent comeback fight for me.”

The main event at King’s Hall will see hometown hero Nathan Heaney, from Stoke, collide with Tom Stokes for the vacant Midlands middleweight title.

Heaney puts up his unbeaten record after racing to 6-0, with two TKOs, and hasn’t even lost a round as a pro so far.

Tom Stokes has previously challenged for the area crown at middleweight. The 24-year-old, from West Bromwich, is on the back of a win.

Stokes beat Chris Blaney, one of Ricky Hatton’s proteges, on points when they were a part of the BCB show at the Deco in Northampton.

Pro fight No 13 certainly wasn’t unlucky for Stokes, who improved his ledger to 11 victories with three in a row since back-to-back losses.

Luke Caci, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, is another product of the Orme gym in action and is unbeaten himself, with seven points successes.

The 29-year-old is maneuvering his way down to the super middleweight division, having boxed mostly at light heavy so far.

He hasn’t conceded a round so far as a pro and has a good grounding in the sport, having become a national titleist as an amateur.

Former Midlands welterweight champion Rob Hunt hails from Stafford and will be undertaking his 33rd bout, at 33 years old.

Hunt, who has been a pro for 13 years, recorded his 25th and last victory under the King’s Hall lights, outpointing Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies for British Challenge honours.

Telford’s Liam Davies completes the card.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers.