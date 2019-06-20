Split-T Management’s Eddie Gomez In Action Tonight In Atlantic City

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Welterweight contender Eddie Gomez will be back in action Tonight when he takes on Saul Corral in a scheduled 10-round bout at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

Gomez, who is managed by Split-T Management has a record of 22-3 with 12 knockouts, and is riding a two-fight winning streak.

The 26 year-old Bronx, New York native has defeated quality opponents such as Jonel Tapia (8-1), Antonio Infante (6-1), Luis Hernandez (10-0), Luis Hernandez (22-4), Steve Upsher Chambers (24-2-1), Daquan Arnet (11-0) John Karl Sosa (13-1), Dennis Dauti (14-1), KeAndre Gibson (18-1-1) and in last bout when he won an eight-round unanimous decision over Shoki Sakai on October 18, 2018 in Indio, California.

Corral of Douglas, Arizona has a record of 30-13 with 20 knockouts.

Corral, who will be looking for his 3rd consecutive win of 2019, and is coming off a 2nd round knockout of Edgar Arroyo on March 30th in Mexico.

Gomez and Corral both weighed in at 146.4 lbs at Wednesday’s weigh-in

The fight can be seen live on Facebook Watch via The Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

Gomez is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions.