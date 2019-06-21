Eric Armit’s weekly boxing results

Eric is well known for his extensive weekly round-up of world boxing results, detailing key action, from the last seven days. Eric also writes weekly snips and snipes. Eric has a vast knowledge and in his spare time he is a boxing supervisor.

The Past Week in Action 19 June 2019

Highlights

-Mairis Breidis gets controversial stoppage victory over Krzys Glowacki to win the vacant WBO cruiser title and advances to the finals of the WBSS

See Also

-Yuniel Dorticos knocks out Andrew Tabiti in ten round for the vacant IBF cruiser title and will meet Breidis in the WBSS final

-Josh Warrington takes split decision over Kid Galahad in IBF feather title defence

-Tyson Fury halts Tom Schwarz in two rounds

-Artem Dalakian retains the WBA flyweight title with stoppage of Thai Sarawut

-Jesses Hart moves up to light heavyweight and outpoints Sullivan Barrera

-Ilunga Makabu stops Dmitry Kudryashov in clash of big punchers

-Tyrone Zeuge, Jack Culcay and Juergen Brahmer win in Schwerin

-The Moloney twins Andrew and Jason get quick wins

-McWilliams Arroyo overcomes two knockdowns to decision Carlos Buitrago in a clash of top class flyweights

-In a collision between Canadian heavyweights Simon Kean stops Dillon Carman in a revenge win

WORLD TITLE SHOWS/ MAJOR SHOWS

June 15

Riga, Latvia: Cruiser: Mairis Breidis (26-1) W TKO 3 Krzys Glowacki (31-2). Cruiser: Yuniel Dorticos (24-1) W KO 10 Andrew Tabiti (17-0).Cruiser: Noel Gevor (23-2) W Iossa Mondo (7-19).

Breidis vs. Glowacki

Breidis wins the WBO and title and moves to the final of the WBSS Tournament with very controversial stoppage of WBO champion Glowacki.

Round 1

Glowacki was coming forward probing with his right jab and trying some long lefts. Breidis was on the back foot just staying out of range. Glowacki continued to try to land his left but Breidis was quicker and although neither fighter landed anything of consequence Breidis just did enough to take the round

Score: 10-9 Breidis

Round 2

Glowacki continued to advance behind his jab throwing long lefts but was coming up short. Breidis was quicker and more accurate with a couple of counters. As they tangled late in the round Glowacki landed a punch to the back of Breidis’s head and Breidis responded by banging Glowacki on the side of his jaw with an elbow. Glowacki went face down on the canvas rubbing at his left eye. Glowacki got up and the referee deducted a point from Breidis for the elbow infringement. There were only 35 seconds left when the action resumed and Breidis landed two rights to the head that sent Glowacki down on his hands and knees. Glowacki made it to his feet but was unsteady and backed to a corner. The referee gave Glowacki an eight count and when he signalled for them to box on there were just five seconds remaining in the round. The bell went with the referee starting to move forward to split them as Briedis landed a right uppercut and a left to the head that sent Glowacki down heavily at what was effectively five seconds over the tree minutes. Glowacki climbed unsteadily to his feet and walked to his own corner with the referee giving him a standing count with Glowacki’s seconds on the ring apron protesting the round had finished before the knockdown. The referee completed the count and signalled for the action to continue with ringside officials waiving frantically to tell the referee the round was finished. Glowacki’s team complained to the referee that the round had gone over time but the referee pushed their complaints aside.

Score: 10-7 Breidis 20-16

Round 3

Glowacki landed a good left but then lurched off balance. Breidis followed him and connected with two right uppercuts that had Glowacki reeling and then a right to the head that saw Glowacki plunge face first down to the canvas. He staggered to his feet then stumbled back to the ropes and the referee waived the fight over. Glowacki’s team immediately stated they would make an official protests and they certainly have grounds. The vicious elbow from Breidis was a blatant foul and some of the heavy punches at the end of the second round came after the bell. The referee claimed he did not hear the bell but he was already moving forward and was too far from the fighters and too slow to get between them. The Latvian showed he had the power and was the quicker man but this was a tainted win. Glowacki had had the WBO title bestowed upon him only a few days before the fight so his reign has been a very short one.

Dorticos vs. Tabiti

Dorticos wins the vacant IBF title and moves on to face Mairis Breidis in the WBSS final with crushing kayo of Tabiti.

Round 1

Very cagey opening from Tabiti. He was constantly moving and stabbing out with his jab. He connected a few times whereas Dorticos was stalking Tabiti but only threw one right and missed with that.

Score: 10-9 Tabiti

Round 2

Dorticos came out with purpose with this one. He was letting his punches go closing down Tabiti’s space and Tabiti slipped to the floor trying to avoid the bombs from Dorticos who landed enough to take the round.

Score: 10-9 Dorticos Tied 19-19

Round 3

Tabiti boxed his way to the points in this one. His quick movement was frustrating the attempts by Dorticos to land any of his heavy swings. Tabiti was stopping his movement then darting in and landing three or four punches, including a hard right to the jaw, and getting away before Dorticos could react. The referee brought them together and warned them both to be careful with their heads.

Score: 10-9 Tabiti Tabiti 29-28

Round 4

Another round for Tabiti but this was closer. Once again Tabiti was circling the ring with the menacing Dorticos trying to line Tabiti up for powerful rights. Tabiti was quicker with his punches diving inside, landing and getting out or tying up Dorticos. Dorticos was dangerous but not on target.

Score: 10-9 Tabiti Tabiti 39-37

Official Scores: Judge Benny Decroos 39-37 Tabiti, Judge Joerg Milke 39-37 Tabiti, Judge Jesus Garcia 38-38

Round 5

A better round for Dorticos. He was throwing stiff jabs and left hooks to the body. He was also wise to Tabiti’s tactics of diving inside and was using his jab to stop Tabiti coming forward or covering up and countering Tabiti. He was loading up on his punches including the jabs with all of them qualifying as a power punch.

Score: 10-9 Dorticos Tabiti 48-47

Round 6

Dorticos was hunting again in this one. A clash of heads saw Dorticos suffer a serious cut on his right eyelid. The referee stopped the action so the doctor could examine the cut. The blood was trickling into the right eye of Dorticos making him blink. There was a long discussion between the referee, the doctor and Dorticos and the action restarted. Dorticos was landing long jabs and lefts and doing a better job of cutting off the ring with Tabiti spending time trapped on the ropes. He was holding trying to smother the attacks from Dorticos and was deducted a point*.

Score: 10-8* Dorticos Dorticos 57-56

Round 7

Tabiti made this closer by throwing more punches early in the round. A low left hook from Dorticos led to a long recovery period for Tabiti but from there it was Dorticos doing the scoring with thumping body punches.

Score: 10-9 Dorticos Dorticos 67-65

Round 8

Tabiti flared briefly into life at the start of this round but then Dorticos took control again. He was the one landing jabs and they were heavy. He was pinning Tabiti to the ropes and landing hooks to the body. Tabiti was holding again and lucky not to get a warning. Tabiti’s punch output had dropped as he was now more interested in not getting nailed with a big right than scoring himself.

Score: 10-9 Dorticos Dorticos 77-74

Official scores without the deduction: Decroos 77-76 Dorticos, Milke 77-75 Dorticos, Garcia 77-75 Dorticos

Round 9

Dorticos again was jabbing strongly and forcing Tabiti to the ropes and landing heavily to the body. Tabiti was throwing very few punches and when he did land he lacked the power to stop Dorticos marching forward behind his jab to again work the body.

Score 10-9 Dorticos Dorticos 87-83

Round 10

Tabiti decided to try to stand and exchange with Dorticos and was throwing a lot more punches. The big punches were still coming from Dorticos and suddenly he threw a booming right cross to the head that dropped Tabiti on his back. There was no way he was getting up from that thunderbolt and the referee did not even bother to count. The 33-year-old Cuban is a fearsome puncher and now has 22 wins by KO/TKO. The former holder of the secondary WBA title only scooted past Mateusz Masternak in the quarter-final on a very close decision and although Breidis is more skilful Dorticos is a danger to any cruiserweight so Breidis vs. Dorticos should make a great final. Tabiti just did not have the power to compete against the Cuban. He had scored wins over Steve Cunningham, Lateef Kayode and Ruslan Fayfer but from the fifth round in this one just could not cope with the power of Dorticos.

Gevor vs. Mondo

Gevor keeps his name in the frame with a win. He floored and outpointed the elderly Mondo winning every round. Scores 80-71 from the three judges. Armenian-born Gevor’s losses have been against Krzys Wlodarczyk and Mairis Breidis in the WBSS quarter-final. I assume he is keeping busy as a stand-by in case one of the WBSS contests has to drop out. Poor Mondo has lost his last eleven fights, all on points.

Leeds, England: Feather: Josh Warrington (29-0) W PTS 12 Kid Galahad (26-1). Super Welter: James Metcalf (20-0) W TKO 8 Jason Welborn (24-8). Super Feather: Zelfa Barrett (22-1) W PTS 12 Leon Woodstock (12-2).

Warrington vs. Galahad

Warrington holds on to his IBF title with split decision over Galahad. Either fighter could have had his hand held up here but a strong finish won the fight for Warrington.

Round 1

It was fast fist vs. fast reflexes here as both fighters were quick on their feet and firing flashing jabs and hooks. Galahad was constantly switching guards . Inside the first minute Galahad was warned to watch his head work but he was just a bit more accurate and took a close round.

Score: 10-9 Galahad

Round 2

Warrington was throwing more punches in the second but also missing a lot due to clever defensive work from Galahad. The challenger was warned for holding but was quicker with his jabs and more accurate and took the round.

Score: 10-9 Galahad Galahad 20-18

Round 3

A better round for Warrington. He was letting Galahad come to him then ducking past Galahad’s lead and scoring inside. His jab was working better and after drawing the lead he drove forward landing three straight punches to the head.

Score: 10-9 Warrington Galahad 29-28

Round 4

Galahad was boxing on the outside in this. He was sliding home quick jabs from both hands and connecting with straight rights. Warrington was trying to get inside but Galahad was holding and smothering his work.

Score: 10-9 Galahad Galahad 39-37

Official Scores: Judge Michael Alexander 39-37 Warrington, Judge Howard John Foster 38-38 tied, Judge Steve Gray 38-38 tied

Round 5

All of the rounds had been close and this one continued that sequence. After a cautious start Warring launched a quick attack and landed a series of punches. Galahad was throwing one punch at a time and was not as accurate.

Score: 10-9 Warrington Galahad 48-47

Round 6

After a quiet start to the round Warrington started to find gaps for his jab and rights. He continued to force the fight. Galahad was not interested in fighting inside and was holding and was given another warning Warrington continued to be the one landing punches.

Score: 10-9 Warrington TIED 57-57

Round 7

A low scoring round. Galahad was sliding right jabs through Warrington’s defence and also getting home with some straight lefts. Warring was tracking Galahad but just not finding the target.

Score: 10-9 Galahad Galahad 67-66

Round 8

Galahad boxed cleverly over the early part of the round but again there were too many clinches for the fight to be entertaining. Warrington came on strongly with hooks over the last minute and took the round.

Score: 10-9 Warrington TIED 76-76

Official Scores: Alexander 77-75 Warrington, Judge Foster 76-76 tied, Judge Gray 76-76 tied

Round 9

Warrington forced for the whole three minutes in this round. Galahad was blocking or dodging many of the punches but enough were landing for it to be Warrington’s round and Galahad received his third warning for holding.

Score: 10-9 Warrington Warrington 86-85

Round 10

Warrington took the action to Galahad in this one but Galahad was catching him with quick hooks as he moved in. Warrington connected with a right uppercut one of his best punches so far. Warrington was waiting too long to let his punches go and Galahad was snapping home a jab and then tying Warrington up inside.

Score: 10-9 Galahad TIED 95-95

Round 11

Warrington put everything into this round. He was coming forward pumping punches and staying on top of Galahad. The challenger landed some counters but Warrington was stronger and was getting through with hooks as Galahad seemed to fade just before the bell.

Score: 10-9 Warrington Warrington 105-104

Round 12

Warrington put in a storming last round hunting Galahad down and never giving him any space. A lot of Warrington’s punches were going astray but Galahad looked too tired to throw any and Warrington took the round.

Score: 10-9 Warrington Warrington 115-113

Official Scores: Alexander 116-113 Warrington, Foster 115-113 Galahad, Gray 116-112 Warrington

Warrington retains the IBF title on a split decision.

The rounds were so close this one could easily have gone to Galahad or ended as a draw. It was not a great or an entertaining fight but it was an important one and the victory over his mandatory challenger now leaves Warrington free to seek a big unification fight in the USA. And he can go in confidence with wins over Carl Frampton and Galahad behind him. Fights with Leo Santa Cruz or Oscar Valdez would be career defining opportunities for Warrington. Galahad came so close here and would deserve a return but that is unlikely so he will have to find another route to a title fight.

Metcalf vs. Welborn

Important win for Metcalf as he stops former world title challenger Welborn to win the vacant Commonwealth title..This was an entertaining and very tactical fight but with plenty of action. Welborn forced the fight early behind a strong jab forcing Metcalf onto the back foot. Metcalf was boxing cleverly slotting home jabs, changing angles and scoring with hooks. Welborn launched a furious attack in the second looking to overwhelm Metcalf but seemed to have been momentarily shaken by a counter. Over the next three rounds the pattern remained the same with Welborn marching forward behind a high guard and raking Metcalf with lefts and rights in close. Metcalf was moving well spearing the oncoming Welborn with jabs and hooks to the body. Welborn hurt Metcalf with a left to the body in the sixth and Metcalf was having trouble keeping Welborn out. Metcalf had strayed low with a couple of punches and then a low one from Welborn saw the referee give Welborn a warning and Metcalf some recovery time. In the same round it was Welborn given a recovery break and Metcalf a warning with the referee giving them both a lecture at the bell. Metcalf looked to be taking control in the seventh but Welborn fired back at the end of the round. The fight had changed. Now it was Metcalf on the front foot controlling the action with his jab. Metcalf once again went low with full power right and again Welborn needed time to recover and the referee rightly took a point from Metcalf. When the action resumed they just stood and exchanged wild punches until a left hook to the body sent Welborn down on one knee. He ejected his mouthguard and got up at nine but shook his head and the referee stopped the fight . The 30-year-old “Kid Shamrock” gets his sixth inside the distance win on the bounce. First fight for Welborn since his defeat by Jarrett Hurd for the IBF and WBA title in December

Barrett vs. Woodstock

The superior skills of Barrett were just too much for a determined Woodstock and the “Brown Flash” from Manchester finished a winner by a clear margin on all three cards. Barnett was much quicker with his jab and his footwork and when he went onto the attack he was getting past Woodstock’s defence and connecting with hooks to the body with Woodstock too slow to counter. Barrett was comfortable on both the back foot and the front foot and showed smart upper body movement. Woodstock had a good jab of his own but did his best work when he could cut off the ring and work to the body but Barrett was a clever and quick opponent. If there was any danger to Barnett it was in overconfidence as he often dropped his hands leaving himself open to counters. It was a fast-paced and entertaining fight as Woodstock kept rolling forward hoping to exert enough pressure for Barrett to tire but the pace did not slow and although Woodstock put in a big effort in the twelfth Barrett was still moving slickly and punching quickly to the final bell. Scores 117-111 twice and 118-110 for Barrett. A useful victory as Barrett climbs back after a shock loss to Ronnie Clark in February last year. Woodstock, a former WBO European champion, is 25 and will quick bounce back from this loss.

Las Vegas, NV, USA: Heavy: Tyson Fury (28-0-1) W TKO 2 Tom Schwarz (24-1). Light Heavy: Jesse Hart (25-2) W PTS 10 Sullivan Barrera (22-3). Feather: Isaac Lowe (18-0-3) W PTS 10 Duran Vue (14-2-2). Super Feather: Albert Bell (15-0) W PTS 10 Andy Vences (22-1-1) W. Super Middle: Cem Kilic (13-0) W Martez McGregor (8-1). Heavy: Guido Vianello (4-0) W TKO 2 Keenan Hickmon (6-4-1). Heavy: Peter Kadiru (4-0) W PTS 4 Juan Torres (3-2-1).

Fury vs. Schwarz

A gift for Fury as he predictably dismantles a too slow too inexperienced and badly overmatched Schwarz

Round 1

As usual Fury was circling the perimeter of the ring constantly moving and threading jabs through Schwarz’s guard. Schwarz using a typically German high guard but it was not leak-proof and Tyson was also landing some bruising rights. Schwarz was not cutting off Tyson’s routes and was too slow to get close although he did land one good jab late in the round. Fury chose to start the second round boxing southpaw . Schwarz tried to step up the pressure but Fury was dodging his attacks and feeding him jabs and hard lefts. Fury was enjoying himself dropping both hands, changing guards threading home punches. Fury stood against the ropes and let Schwarz throw punches with Fury bobbing and weaving and every punch missed. Fury then walked Schwarz back across the ring to the ropes and pierced Schwarz’s guard with three straight punches which did not look too hard but Schwarz dropped to his knees. He was up quickly backed himself into a corner and just covered up as Fury threw punches with Schwarz showing no attempt or intention of fighting back and the referee stopped the fight. Once again Fury showcased his eccentric but outstanding talent. He was able to play with Schwarz and end the fight whenever he chose. He put on a show for his new American fans but with no American fighter in the ring and a easily identifiable mismatch it did not draw as well as expected. Fury aims to have another fight and then go after Wilder and with Fury you can see that happening as he has already shown it is a fight he could win. At 25 time is on Schwarz’s side but careful management will get him so far and it will take some very hard work to build him again as a fighter capable of competing at world level.

Hart vs. Barrera

Hart moves up to light heavy and immediately announces his arrival with an important and impressive win over world rated Barrera. After an unpromising start when Hart was warned for holding less then two minutes in to the fight things improved greatly from there. Barrera was on the floor in the second but that was a slip with Hart nevertheless using that as an impetus to give Barrera a torrid time for the rest of the round. Hart had the better of the exchanges in the third and shook Barrera with a right early in the fourth, Barrera regrouped and scored with some hard punches of his own later in the round. Barrera had a good fifth but was rocked time and again by rights from Hart in the sixth and Hart also did enough to take the seventh. Hart was in front at this point and widened the points gap by scoring a questionable knockdown in the eighth. Hart later revealed he had injured his right hand in the seventh and over the ninth and tenth he really was just looking to protect his lead which he did successfully. Scores 99-90, 97-92 and 96-93. After two losses to Gilbert Ramirez in WBO super middle title fights it makes sense for the 6’3” Hart to try his luck at light heavy where Ramirez is now campaigning. There might yet be a third world title fight between these two but at light heavy. Cuban Barrera was No 2 with the WBA. He lost on a twelfth round stoppage against Dmitry Bivol for the secondary WBA title in March last year but will now drop down the ratings and at 37 he may have lost his chance for another title shot.

Lowe vs. Vue

Lancashire’s Lowe, a former undefeated Commonwealth champion, makes a winning start in the USA with a clear unanimous decision over Vue. The fighter from Wisconsin made Lowe work hard for his win but it was a fine first showing as Lowe fought from the fourth round with an injured right hand. At just 5’3” Vue was always going to struggle against the 5’7” Lowe who retained the WBC International title for the first time and the scores of 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93 for Lowe show his dominance. Vue was a viable test having outpointed the former holder of the secondary WBA super bantam title Nehomar Cermeno over twelve rounds last year.

Bell vs. Vences

We are into serious upset territory here as unbeaten but unsung Bell gets a well deserved unanimous verdict over world rated Vences. The fight was close early with both Bell and Vences connecting with thumping punches. Bell had Vences hurt with a couple of rights in the third but then went down after a clash of heads and was given some recuperation time. From the fourth Bell was the one landing the cleaner and more impressive punches. Vences kept banging back but Bell’s right hands were landing regularly. They both had good spells in the fifth and sixth but Bell rocked Vences badly with a right in the seventh and landed the better shots in the eighth. The fight was beyond him by then but Vences sent Bell’s mouthguard flying in the ninth and they fought hard throughout the tenth. Scores 97-93 for Bell from all of the judges. The 26-year-old from Toledo has crept in under the radar despite winning gold medals at the National Police Athletic League and National Golden Gloves tournaments. This was his first ten round fight and Vences was a class or two above his previous opposition. Bell also collects the WBC Continental Americas title his first as a pro. I guess “The Shark” met his Roy Scheider in Bell. Vences had drawn with Erick De Leon and beaten Casey Ramos and Frank Alba. He was No 11 with the WBO and No 12 with the WBC but only turned 28 last month so has time to rebound.

Kilic vs. McGregor

Kilic halts McGregor in the last round of their fight. The young German of Turkish antecedents records his ninth win by KO/TKO. Now based in California Kilic won amateur titles in both Turkish and German national tournaments McGregor had won his last five fights.

Vianello vs. Hickmon

Vianello bombs out Hickmon in two rounds. Vianello almost ended it in the first with the bell coming just in time for Hickmon. Vianello jumped on Hickmon in the second and sent the Baton Rouge fighter down three times to force the stoppage. The 25-year-old 6’6” “Gladiator” has four wins by KO/TKO. No glory here as Hickmon was having only his second fight in two years.

Kadiru vs. Torres

It could be that the occasion got to young German Kadiru as he was a clear winner here but really did not shine against very mediocre opposition. Scores 40-36 from the three judges for 21-year-old Kadiru. In the amateurs he scored wins over now unbeaten pros Darmani Rock and Daniel Dubois so may just need time to settle. Two points losses in a row for Texan Torres.

Kiev, Ukraine: Fly: Artem Dalakian (19-0) W KO 10 Sarawut (20-2).

Dalakian outclasses Thai challenger Sarawut to retain the WBA title.

Round 1

Dalakian was much too slick for Sarawut. He was darting in landing with lefts and rights to the body and then bobbing and weaving under the Thai’s punches and landing more hooks.

Score: 10-9 Dalakian

Round 2

Already Dalakian was hardly bothering to lift his gloves above waist height. He was holding his left at thigh level and shooting jabs from there and then connecting with straight rights. Sarawut pressed harder but he was short with his southpaw jab and leaning forward with his lefts leaving himself open to Dalakian’s counters.

Score: 10-9 Dalakian Dalakian 20-18

Round 3

Dalakian was scoring regularly with lead rights. On a couple of occasions he suddenly launched a furious attack. The first after sending Sarawut back with a left hook and the second after a full-blooded uppercut had Sarawut hurt. On both occasions Dalakian was scoring with lefts and rights and then just backed off. Sarawut was too slow and methodical to get anywhere near the speedy Dalakian.

Score: 10-9 Dalakian Dalakian 30-27

Round 4

Sarawut chased in vain in this one. He kept plodding forward but was bemused by the speed and tricky footwork of Dalakian. The champion hardly ever uses his arms to block punches relying of fast foot work and tricky upper body movement leaving his hands free and he caught Sarawut constantly with rights.

Score: 10-9 Dalakian Dalakian 40-36

Official Scores: Judge David Singh 40-36 Dalakian, Judge Stefano Carroza 40-36 Dalakian, Judge Andriy Balyasaov 40-36 Dalakian

Round 5

Dalakian was fired-up at the start of this one driving Sarawut to the ropes and firing hooks and uppercuts from both hands before backing off again. Sarawut kept walking forward onto counters and lacked the footwork or hand speed to catch Dalakian who was content to land one punch then dance away and then repeat the exercise.

Score: 10-9 Dalakian Dalakian 50-45

Round 6

Sarawut came out with fresh resolve here. He managed to catch Dalakian on the ropes a couple of times and land lefts. He was almost running after Dalakian at times but he was able to get closer and land more than he had in any other round. He almost took this one but Dalakian connected with five consecutive straight rights before the bell.

Score: 10-9 Dalakian Dalakian 60-54

Round 7

It looked as though Dalakian was trying to end this one in the seventh. From the bell he was driving Sarawut back. He wobbled Sarawut with a straight right and then connected with heavy rights and lefts and Sarawut was badly shaken but Dalakian then dropped down a gear. He went on to the back foot hitting the advancing Thai with almost every punch he threw but not pressing his attack.

Score:10-9 Dalakian Dalakian 70-63

Round 8

It was business as usual in the eighth with Dalakian just too quick and too mobile and Sarawut walking onto punches, Late in the round Sarawut walked onto three consecutive rights but after each he went forward again. Dalakian then landed a fierce right uppercut that wobbled Sarawut badly. He staggered back with Dalakian after him landing more rights but Sarawut made it to the bell.

Score: 10-9 Dalakian Dalakian 80-72.

Round 9

Dalakian took Sarawut to the ropes and pounded him again at the start of the ninth before reverting to exhibition mode and spent the rest of the round on the back foot bobbing, ducking and weaving and raking the advancing Sarawut with lefts and rights.

Score: 10-9 Dalakian Dalakian 90-81

Round 10

It seemed as though Dalakian was just content to box his way through this one until a right to the temple sent Sarawut staggering back, Dalakian drove Sarawut along the ropes connecting with punches to the head. Sarawut was trying to duck out of the punches but was being caught with rights and the referee stepped in a halted the fight.

The 31-year-old Azeri-born Ukrainian Dalakian gets his fourteenth inside the distance win in his third title defence. With his foot and hand speed and eccentric style he will be very difficult to beat but in the frustrating way that he rarely sustains his attacks he is almost as frustrating to watch. Sarawut’s record is padded with very low quality opposition-8 of his opponents had never previously had a fight and 5 had never won a fight- and he was way out of his depth here.

June 14

Melbourne, Australia: Super Middle: Zac Dunn (29-1) W TKO 8 Rafael Sosa Pintos (58-15). Dunn continues his campaign to climb the ratings with stoppage of experienced Uruguayan Pintos. Dunn had Pintos down in the first but Pintos survived until the eighth. Dunn retains the WBA Oceania title with his sixth win in a row by KO/TKO. He is rated No 7(6) by the WBO and No 11 with the WBA but will climb higher. Pinto, 38, has seven losses by KO/TKO.

San Francisco de Mostazal, Chile: Super Middle: Julio Alamos (12-0) W TKO 2 Juan Rizo Patron (8-2). Alamos returns from a period of activity forced by an injury to his right arm. Argentinian Rizo had some success at the start of the opening round but with the injury to his right Alamos had been forced to work hard on strengthening his left and he used that hand to put Rizo down late in the first. He ended it early in the second with another left that put Rizo down and out. Sixth win by KO/TKO for Alamos and successful first defence of the WBA Fedelatin title. For winning that minor title Alamos was gifted a No 14 rating by the WBA. Second loss in a row for Rizo.

Chareville-Mezieres, France: Super Feather: Sofiane Takoucht (35-3-1) W PTS 8 Yesner Talavera (15-7-1,1ND). Fighting in his home town former European champion Takoucht extends his run of wins to eight with unanimous verdict over Nicaraguan Talavera. The 33-year-old southpaw’s campaign has been low key so he has not managed to work his way into the EBU ratings and needs to face better opposition. Talavera, yet another member of the Nicaraguan losers for hire club in Spain.

Servian, France: Super Light: Bastien Ballesta (19-0-1,1ND) W PTS 10 Houchang Habib (9-5-1).Young southpaw hope Ballesta is now unbeaten in 21 fights. He retained the national title for the first time with a unanimous decision over Habib. Scores 98-90 twice and 98-91. The 24-year-old seems to lack the power to progress far in a tough division. Habib had found some form and was 7-2-1 in his last 10 fights.

Cherbourg, France: Welter: Yannick Dehez (20-1-1) W PTS 8 Bibi Ondoua (15-11-1).Just some paid sparring for former French champion Dehez. He was content to dance around the ring slotting home jabs and quick rights but not really putting any power into his punches with Ondoua just following Dehez around the ring but rarely getting close enough to do any damages. A loss against unfancied Yahya Tlaouziti cost him his French title and ended his unbeaten run at 18 and this is his third win as he rebuilds. Fourth loss in a row for Ondoua.

Grumello, Italy: Light: Domenico Valentino (8-0) W PTS 10 Ciprian Albert (7-6). Valentino has no trouble defending his national title against a willing but limited Albert. Valentino’s slick skills, speed and accuracy had him in the driving seat but Albert piled forward throwing hooks and had enough success to pick up a round here and there. Luckily for Albert Valentino is not a power puncher but he is an excellent craftsman. Albert kept pressing and had a good ninth but Valentino, 35, was in control again in the last. Scores 97-93 for Valentino from all three judges. Valentino achieved great things as an amateur but did not turn pro until he was 33 which is far too late. Italian-based Romanian Albert had won his last two fights.

Worcester, MA, USA: Middle: Jose Antonio Rivera (43-6-1) W PTS 8 Travis Scott 19-6). Rivera signs off with a win but has to settle for a split verdict. Rivera seemed to have built a good lead with his higher work rate but that was jeopardised by a knockdown scored by Scott in the fifth. Rivers did not seem badly shaken and he was able to see out the round and hold on to his lead on two cards to take the decision. Scores 77-74 and 76-75 for Rivera and 76-75 for Scott. Now 46 the former WBA welter and super welter champion was inactive for seven years before returning with a win in August last year and he has now said this is his last fight. Scott, 38, from Baton Rouge suffers his fifth loss in a row, four of them to unbeaten fighters.

June 15

Schwerin, Germany: Super Middle: Tyrone Zeuge (24-1-1) W TKO 10 Adan Silvera (11-2). Super Welter: Jack Culcay (26-4) W PTS 8 Stefano Castellucci (32-9). Light Heavy: Juergen Brahmer (51-3) W KO 2 Erdogan Kadrija (11-2).

Zeuge vs. Silvera

Zeuge given a tougher fight than expected by Spanish champion Silvera. Initially it looked like an early night for Zeuge as floored Silvera late in the opening round. Silvera has a strange style where his left hand is usually hanging out there almost inviting a right cross and Zeuge connected with two, one of which landed on the back of Silvera’s head and put Silvera down. He beat the count and the bell went before Zeuge could follow up on his success. Silvera tightened his guard but was on the floor again in the second when they both shaped to throw left hooks but Zeuge was quickest and sent Silvera down on his rump. Silvera did not look badly shaken and he scored with some good rights of his own before the bell. Zeuge dominated the third but then seemed to go off the boil. He had gone down a gear and was standing and trading instead of working his openings and slowly Silvera got a foothold in the fight getting in close and firing bunches of hooks. From the seventh Zeuge went back to using his superior skills but again did not seem to be operating at full throttle. He was winning the rounds and scoring with some good body punches but lost a point in the ninth. When Silvera ducked trying to avoid a punch Zeuge landed a shot to the back of the Spaniard’s head. The referee gave Silver plenty of recovery time but Silvera was a very tired fighter and was being battered with hooks to the head. The referee had Silvera examined by the doctor before the start of the tenth and he was cleared to continue. Zeuge took his time in the tenth tracking Silvera for the first minute of the round. He landed a couple of hooks to the head and then a left to the body. The body punch had Silver backing off and he then went down on one knee. He was up five but the referee stopped the fight. The former holder of the secondary WBA belt Zeuge wins the vacant European Union title. Second win for Zeuge since suffering the upset stoppage loss to Rocky Fielding in July last year. In the crazy world of the WBA even though Zeuge won a fight in September he went from world champion in July to out of the top 15 altogether by January! He is not currently rated by any of the four organisations but will be back and will probably fight for a world title again. Silvera had knocked out former EU champion Mariano Hilario in October but other than that his credentials were meagre but he showed a rugged strength after such a poor start and made Zeuge fight hard.

Culcay vs. Castellucci

Culcay stays sharp with eight rounds of work against Italian oldie Castellucci. Culcay was scoring easily from the outset varying his attacks and accurate with his punches. He rocked Castellucci with a left hook in the first and a counter right in both the second and the third. . Castellucci stuck to his task. He has a good chin and came through some more punishment in the fifth and sixth and was still there at the final bell with Culcay the winner on a unanimous decision at 80-72 from the three judges. Culcay gave Sergiy Derevyanchenko a good fight in April and although “Golden Jack” has slipped down the ratings a title shot for the former European and interim WBA champion is not impossible. Castellucci, 37, is still a rough if limited opponent.

Braehmer vs. Kadrija

Kosovon Kadrija was way out of his depth here. Braehmer connected with some sharp punches in the first with Kadrija willing to stand and exchanged punches but Braehmer took the round. The veteran former champion went to work in earnest in the second. He had Kadrija reeling with a right to the head and then a left hook to the body sent Kadrija to the boards and he was unable to beat the count. The 40-year-old former holder of the WBO and secondary WBA light heavy titles scored a wide unanimous decision over Rob Brant in a quarter final of the WBSS super middle Tournament in October 2017 but then had to withdraw with injury and was inactive until returning with a modest victory in December last year. He is still rated super middle by the IBF, WBC and WBO but also has a stable of boxers he is training so not sure where his ambitions lie. Kadrija had won his last six fights against very modest opponents.

Caguas, Puerto Rico: Fly: McWilliams Arroyo (19-4) W PTS 10 Carlos Buitrago (31-5-1). Arroyo overcomes a near disaster in the fifth round to win unanimous verdict over Buitrago in a quality fight. Both of these fighters are good boxers with solid technique so apart from the fifth round it was an interesting, intelligent contest with not much difference between them in, size, style or work rate. Over the early rounds Arroyo was taking the fight to Buitrago and was connecting with straight rights to the head. Buitrago was quick with his jab and left hooks to the body and there were some fiery exchanges. It looked as though Arroyo took three of the first four rounds and he launched a strong attack at the start of the fifth. He was coming forward when a right from Buitrago sent him tumbling into the ropes and he needed to put his glove on the canvas to avoid going down. The referee gave him an eight count. Arroyo looked to have recovered but another right to the head rattled him. Arroyo was jabbing and throwing straight rights but Buitrago shook him a couple more times with rights. Just before the bell Arroyo decided to stand and trade punches and a beauty of a left hook knocked him back. His legs shook and he again touched the canvas to avoid going down and was given another eight count and the bell went when the count was completed. Any lead Arroyo had built was gone. Arroyo boxed well in the sixth and Buitrago was more aggressive and more successful in the seventh. Arroyo edged back into the lead with some strong jabbing and strong rights in the eighth and ninth and that jab plus some flashing combinations in the tenth saw him a clear winner. Scores 96-92 twice and 95-93 all for Arroyo. The 33-year-old Puerto Rican wins the vacant WBO Latino title but that is small comfort compared to losses in world title fights to Amnat Ruenroeng, Roman Gonzalez and Kazuto Ioka. In the amateurs he was the star boxer in the family but it is brother McJoe who has won a world title. From the time he was fourteen Nicaraguans were confident Buitrago would win a world title. He turned pro at 16 and went 27-0 at the start of his career, but drew with Merlito Sabillo, and lost twice to CP Freshmart and also lost against Hiroto Kyoguchi and Angel Acosta in title fights. He is just 27 so could yet fulfil that destiny all of Nicaragua including Alexis Arguello saw for him.

Sydney, Australia: Super Middle: Mose Auimatagi Jr (13-1-2) W TKO 6 Kerry Foley (19-5-1). Light Heavy: Reagan Dessaix (17-2) W TKO 7 Mitchell Whitelaw (5-2-1). Super Fly: Andrew Moloney (20-0) W TKO 3Selemani Bangaiza (15-6). Bantam: Jason Moloney (19-1) W TKO 2 Goodluck Mrema (23-5).

Auimatagi vs. Foley

New Zealander Auimatagi wins the vacant OPBF with brutal beat-down of experienced Foley. Although taller and with a longer reach Auimatagi fought out of a crouch and was looking to fight inside. He scored with plenty of meaty body punches in the first with Foley countering well and willing to stand and trade. Auimatagi’s footwork is almost non-existent but he is tremendously strong and in the second despite Foley firing back when he could a series of clubbing punches to the head had Foley badly shaken and his right glove touched the canvas and the referee gave him a standing count. Auimatagi handed out more punishment but Foley fired back with a hard right to the head that momentarily halted Auimatagi in his tracks. Auimatagi was walking through some good punches from Foley over the next three rounds and scoring with punishing hooks and straight rights and stringing together some hurtful combinations. In the sixth Auimatagi landed a right hook to the body and two lefts to the head and Foley dropped forward to the floor. The referee started to count but saw Foley was not going to get up and waived to end the fight. Fourth inside the distance victory in a row for the 24-year-old from New Zealand and his twelfth win on the bounce. He is tremendously strong, loads up on all of his punches and seems to have a great chin but is a bit slow-footed. Third loss by KO/TKO for former Australian light heavy champion Foley.

Dessaix vs. Whitelaw

Dessaix wins the vacant Australian title with stoppage of inexperienced but combative Whitelaw. Dessaix has a busy style with lots of jerky movement. He was quicker and more accurate with his jab and although Whitelaw was competitive the tighter defence and the jabs of Dessaix gave him the edge. Whitelaw was leaving too many gaps when he came forward and Dessaix was making him pay with strong counters. Dessaix upped the pace and the pressure and by the end of the fifth Whitelaw was bleeding from the mouth and had a bump over his left eye. Dessaix piled on the punches in the sixth and although Whitelaw fought hard in the seventh a series of rights to the head forced him to go down on one knee. The referee had seen enough a stopped the fight. The 22-year-old 6’3” from Brisbane has twelve wins by KO/TKO and will be looking to revenge a controversial loss to Blake Caparello in February. State champion Whitelaw will improve with experience.

Moloney vs. Bangaiza

Moloney blows away fragile Tanzanian inside two rounds. Bangaiza looked confident at the start of the first stabbing out jabs and trying some rights. Moloney switched guards a couple of time and out of the southpaw stance was connecting with lefts to the body. Bangaiza stood and traded hooks with Moloney in the second until a left to the body had him backing off. He then raised his right arm and walked away from the action. The referee seemed to ask him if he wanted to continue and Bangaiza nodded. Bangaiza tried to punch with Moloney but was forced to the ropes and went down. The referee ruled it a slip but when Moloney again began landing punches Bangaiza dropped his hands and spit out his mouthguard and quit. “The Monster “gets win No 13 by KO/TKO. He won a WBA eliminator in March and will move into the No 1 spot with the WBA after Khalid Yafai defends against No 1 Norberto Jimenez on 29 June. Since that is a mandatory defence Moloney will have to wait a while for his title shot. Bangaiza lacked the power to pose any problems for Moloney.

Moloney vs. Mrema

Moloney too strong for Mrema who is counted out in the third round. In the opening round Mrema was moving and jabbing and occasionally coming forward with hooks. Moloney was tracking the retreating Mrema around the ring but only really let fly with some punches just before the end of the first round. Mrema was jabbing and moving again in the second but Moloney started finding a home for his left hooks to the body. Mrema was still going back and countering but he lacked the power to keep Moloney out and was under pressure at the bell. It was the same pattern in the third until Mrema threw a weak right and Moloney cracked him with a left hook to the head. Mrema took a step back, turned away and dropped to his hands and knees and was counted out. Now 16 wins by KO/TKO for Moloney and his second victory since losing a split decision to Emmanuel Rodriguez for the IBF title in a WBSS quarter-final in October. He is No 3 with both the WBC and WBA. Mrema showed some good skills but the body punches slowed him and the knockout punch was a beauty.

Villa Canas, Argentina: Super Light: Jorge Barrios (52-4-1) W PTS 10 Esteban Stodulski (8-11-3) Barrios gets a win but makes it harder for himself that it needed to be. The former WBO super feather champion buzzed Stodulski in the first with a left hook that sent Stodulski into the ropes but Barrera failed to press his advantage and Stodulski survived. He had another chance in the third when he put Stodulski down with a straight left but it was more a case of Stodulski running onto the punch and being unbalanced. After Stodulski beat the count Barrera just could not find a punch to get the early win. He paid for that as Stodulski got into the fight and a clash of heads in the sixth opened a cut on Barrera’s eyebrow and in the eighth a punch worsened the injury. Barrera’s corner controlled the injury and Barrera took the ninth and tenth rounds. Scores 100-91 ½, 100-92 ½ and 99 ½ -93 ½. Second win for the 42-year-old Barrera since returning from an eight year sentence for killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child in a hit-and-run incident. Stodulski, a former South American title challenger, gets his second loss in a row,

Shawinigan, Canada: Heavy: Simon Kean (17-1) W TKO 3 Dillon Carman (14-5). Feather: Andranik Grigoryan (10-0) W KO 2 Jorge Garcia (14-3-1). Heavy: Adam Braidwood (14-2) W TKO 2 Andrew Satterfield (5-3). Super Middle: Lennox Mathieu (4-0) W KO 2 Fernando Galvan (4-4)

Kean vs. Carman

Sweet revenge for Kean as he stops Carman in three rounds. When they met in October Carman snapped Kean’s unbeaten record with a third round KO but this time the outcome was reversed. In the first round Carman pressed hard but Kean kept him out with some good jabbing and it looked like this one could go either way. In the second Carman landed a heavy right that staggered Kean but Kean recovered and had Carman under pressure at the bell. In the third a punch opened a cut over Carman’s right eye and as they both shaped to throw a left hook Kean got his off first and Carman went down heavily. He was up but shaky and Kean forced him to the ropes and kept throwing punches until the referee threw his arms around a floundering Carman and stopped the fight. The fifteenth win by KO/TKO for the 30-year-old “Grizzly” Kean and probably his most satisfying but he is still a vulnerable boxer. To put this into context Carman, 33, was coming off a 113 second stoppage loss against Russian Evgeny Romanov in February.

Grigoryan vs. Garcia

Armenian-born Grigoryan gets a rare inside the distance win as he puts Mexican Garcia down and out with a right late in the second round. The 5’4” Grigoryan wins the vacant NABA title with only his second win by KO/TKO. Grigoryan boxed for the Russian Boxing Team in the World Series of Boxing. First inside the distance loss for Garcia who was 8-0-1 in his last 9 fights.

Braidwood vs. Satterfield

In another heavyweight fight Braidwood gets back into the ranks of winners with a second round stoppage of Satterfield. Braidwood was more restrained than usual working well with his jab before flooring Satterfield with a couple of strong punches late in the first. He went back to work early in the second and had Satterfield in trouble until the referee stopped the action. First fight for the 6’4” from British Colombia since suffering a third round stoppage defeat at the hands of Simon Kean in June last year. Third early loss for Satterfield

Mathieu vs. Galvan

For the first time Canadian prospect Mathieu has to go more than three minutes for a win as he halts Galvan in the second. Mathieu had Galvan down twice in the first round and put him down and out with a head punch in the second. The 20-year-old from Quebec is too good for this level of opposition but there is no need to rush him. Mexican Galvan is 1-3 in 4 fights in Canada all against unbeaten opponents.

Randers, Denmark: Super Light: Enock Poulsen (11-0) W PTS 12 Michal Syrowatka (20-3). Light Heavy: Jeppe Morell (10-2) W PTS 10 Dayron Lester (11-3). Cruiser: Ditlev Rossing (12-0) W TKO 8 Demetrius Banks (10-8-1,1ND).

Poulsen vs. Syrowatka

This looked a risky outing for Mogens Palle’s prospect but he sailed through it. The young Zambian-born hope outboxed the aggressive Syrowatka to win the vacant European Union title. He was too slick for the forward marching Pole. He kept finding gaps for his jab and swift counters and dazzled Syrowatka with his constant lateral shifts. His pressure earned Syrowatka a couple of rounds but he lacked the speed to cut off the ring and never really posed a serious threat to Poulsen. Scores 118-111, 117-111 and 116-112 all for the 26-year-old Poulsen. With Syrowatka being 1-1 in two fights with the current European champion Robbie Davies it was an impressive performance from Poulsen and Davies is definitely the target. Davies defends the European title against Sandor Martin at the end of July and there are a batch of potential domestic opponents lining up for shots at Davies so no certainty Palle will get his way. Syrowatka’s losses have been to fellow-Pole Rafal Jackiewicz and Davies.

Morell vs. Lester

Danish southpaw Morell comes through his biggest test to date but only by a split decision with the fight close enough to have gone to either fighter. Morell found it hard to land much over the early rounds with Lester showing plenty of skill and finding a home for some excellent rights. Morell got into the fight in the fourth. A clash of heads seemed to momentarily throw Lester off and he was floored later in the round. He was able to claw that back by putting Morell down with a right in the sixth and although Morell made it to his feet he was lucky the punch did not land earlier in the round and he was able to hold out to the bell. The rounds continued to be close with Morello the busier and Lester the more accurate with Morell just having a very slight edge. Scores 97-92 and 95-94 for Morell and 96-92 for Lester. Morell wins the vacant IBF Baltic title at the second attempt. He faced Sven Fornling for this title in January last year losing on a third round retirement. He is 3-2 in his last 5 fights. Finnish-based Cuban Lester was coming off a good performance where he lost a split decision to world rated cruiser Noel Gevor.

Rossing vs. Banks

A win for Rossing but not a very satisfactory night. Banks used all his well honed survival instincts in this one. He settled behind a deep defence which Rossing found difficult to penetrate. Banks was not looking to win by fighting but tried very hard by complaining. Rossing found enough gaps to be winning the fight but his frustration led to him going low trying to bring the American’s defence down and that cost him a point in the fifth. Banks continued to complain about low punches. An additional irritation to Rossing was a cut over his left eye. In the eighth Banks went down from what he claimed was a punch to the back of the head but he was rightly ignored and the fight was stopped. Another inside the distance win, his fourth in a row, for the 24-year-old Dane who retains the WBC Youth title. Banks, 38, is now 1-8-1 in his last 10 fights.

Amiens, France: Cruiser: Herve Lofidi (12-3) W PTS 12 Taylor Mabika (19-4-1). Lofidi wins the WBC Francophone title with split verdict over champion Mabika. The champion used some excellent work inside to nullify the huge edges in height and reach of Lofidi and was in front on the cards at the end of the fourth round. Lofidi decided he was not going to win this by boxing on the outside so began to stand and trade more. He gradually cut into Mabika’s lead and it was very close after eight. From there both fighters had good spells and the result was in doubt to the final bell. Lofidi just scraped home on scores of 115-113 twice for him with one judge seeing Mabika the winner 116-112. The 6’5” local boxer has hit a spell of good form with 7 wins in his last 8 fight and his fourth win this year. He will be hoping to land another shot at the national title. Gabonese Mabika is now 40 but he had put together a run of 10-0-1 before losing to Ilunga Makabu in August last year. He was making the first defence of the WBC title and with the scores so close deserves a return.

Hamburg, Germany: Super Middle: Toni Kraft (16-0-1) W PTS 10 Sasha Yengoyan (44-7-1). Light Heavy: James Kraft (16-0-1) W PTS 10 Prince Oko Nartey (6-1). Super light: Artem Harutyunyan (7-0) W PTS 10 Hugo Santillan (19-6-1). Super Welter: Antonio Hoffmann (22-1) W TKO 3 Sebastian Deda (11-1).

Kraft vs. Yengoyan

Kraft wins the vacant IBO Continental title with unanimous points verdict over Armenian-born Yengoyan. Although the 34-year-old Yengoyan is not the force he was he had won his last three fights and was the nearest thing so far to a test for the 26-year-old Kraft. It proved no real test as Kraft walked away with a wide unanimous decision . Scores 99-91 twice and 99-90 for the 26-year-old Kraft.

Kraft vs. Nartey

James Kraft keeps in step with older brother Toni as he also wins a vacant IBO Continental title with a unanimous decision. One big difference is that James ended up in hospital being treated for a broken right hand. Scores 97-91, 97-92 and 96-92 for Kraft. First fight outside of Ghana for southpaw Nartey.

Harutyunyan vs. Santillan

Olympian Harutyunyan also gets his hands on an IBO Continental title as he breaks Santillan’s nose on the way to a unanimous decision. This is the first pro title for Harutyunyan a bronze medallist in both Rio and at the European Championships. The 25-year-old Armenian-born German is expected to be a high achiever as a pro. Santillan, 23, is a former South American super feather champion and came in on the back of four wins in his last five fights.

Hoffmann vs. Deda

A sickening body punch from Hoffmann was enough to finish this one in the third. The 25-year-old Angolan-born Hoffmann had built his record against strictly third tier opposition. When he did step up he lost a wide points decision against Steven Butler in Canada in 2016. He is 9-0 since then with 7 wins by KO/TKO. German Deda found this too big a test and gets his second defeat by KO/TKO.

This was the first show by the new Universum. Seven years after the original Universum went bankrupt the Hamburg-based Ismail Özen-Otto, son-in-law of the mail-order billionaire Michael Otto has acquired the name and the brand and “re-launched” Universum. Wlad and Vitali Klitschko were stars of the old Universum.

Bedford, Canada: Light: Tyson Cave (34-3) W TKO 11 Kyle McNeil (10-4). Cave finally wins a world title. In a battle of local fighters Cave halted McNeil in the eleventh round to collect the vacant International Boxing Union title. Cave had too much experience and too eccentric a\ style for McNeill to be able to seriously threaten Cave. In the eleventh McNeill was floundering under Cave’s punches when McNeill’s corner threw in the towel. Cave realised the towel had come but McNeill had not so when Cave stepped back end jogged of to do a victory lap McNeill was chasing after him until he saw the towel and he raged at his corner over the surrender. The closest the 37-year-old local has been to a recognised title was a split decision loss against Oscar Escandon for the interim WBA super bantam title in 2014. Since then he has fought only in Canada with ten mostly inconsequential wins. McNeil was strictly a four and six round fighter before this scheduled twelve round outing.

June 16

Ekaterinburg, Russia: Cruiser: Ilunga Makabu (25-2) W TKO 5 Dmitry Kudryashov (23-3). Cruiser: Alexsei Egorov (9-0) W TKO 3 Roman Golovashchenko (20-4). Cruiser: Evgeny Tishchenko (5-0) W TKO 1 Abraham Tabul (16-2-1).Heavy: Evgeny Romanov (13-0 W PTS 10 Ariel Bracamonte (9-3).

Makabu vs. Kudryashov

Neither of these fighters does distance fights so this was always going to end early. Kudryashov tried to blow Makabu with a big attack in the second but was nailed by a left hook that put him down. He made it to his feet and tried to trade with Makabu but another left hook sent him down into the ropes and as he bounced up the bell went. Makabu had Kudryashov pinned to the ropes in the third round and was pounding away at him. Kudryashov took a lot of punishment and was under fire at the bell. Makabu dominated the fourth connecting with southpaw jabs and straight lefts. Kudryashov was trying to punch with Makabu and landed two goods left hooks but he was now cut on his face above the bridge of his nose and had to pass a doctor’s inspection. Kudryashov marched forward throwing punches in the fifth but Makabu saw out the storm and then it was his turn. He bounced left after left against Kudryashov’s head forcing him back and as he continued to land those heavy punches Kudryashov slumped against the ropes and the referee stopped the fight. The 31-year-old from the DRC wins the vacant WBC Silver title. He is No 4 with the WBC but with No 2 Tabiti losing to Dorticos and No 3 Dorticos now the IBF champion there is a good chance he could land a title shot later this year, He is 25-1 in his last 26 fights with the loss being to Tony Bellew for the vacant WBC title in2016. Kudryashov was stopped in two rounds by Dorticos for the secondary WBA title in 2017and has lost his three big fights. Only one of Makabu’s 27 fights has gone the distance and everyone of Kudryashov 26 fights have ended by KO/TKO.

Egorov vs. Golovashchenko

Egorov too powerful for Ukrainian Golovashchenko. Egorov is a strong fighter with a powerful jab and that kept Golovashchenko on the back foot and often against the ropes. Near the end of the second round a right made Golovashchenko dip at the knees. He did not go down but as he straightened up a right from Egorov saw him drop to one knee. Golovashchenko beat the count and there was not enough time left in the round for Egorov to end things. In the third he dropped Golovashchenko with a right and the referee stopped the fight. Egorov, a former European and Russian amateur champion, has seven wins by KO/TKO. He decisioned South African Thomas Oosthuizen in March. Golovashchenko lost to Kevin Lerena for the IBO title in June last year.

Tischenko vs. Tabul

Too easy for Tischenko. He towered over Tabul and was content initially to just poke a few southpaw jabs and throw long lefts without any power behind them. Late in the round Tabul tried to come forward and a couple of lefts from Tischenko sent him down heavily. He staggered to his feet and was allowed to continue but Tischenko trapped him in a corner and pounded away until the referee stopped the fight. Tabul was way out of his depth here

Romanov vs. Bracamonte

Romanov floors Argentinian Bracamonte early but then has to go the distance for victory. Bracamonte outweighed Romanov by 46lbs and was slow but strong. A right to the head dropped Bracamonte in the first but he was up quickly and easily saw out the round. After that Romanov had trouble making a dent in the bulk of the Argentinian but was able to outbox the lumbering Bracamonte over the ten rounds. Scores 99-90 for Romanov from the judges. The 33-year-old Romanov is a former World and European Junior champion . He also won the Russian Senior title but his biggest claim to fame is a third round kayo of Deontay Wilder in a Russia vs. USA match back in 2008. Bracamonte lost to Dave Allen on a seventh round retirement in November

Fight of the week (Significance): Both the Mairis Breidis vs. Krzys Glowacki and Yuniel Dorticos vs. Andrew Tabiti involved world title and puts Breidis and Dorticos into the WBSS final.

Fight of the week (Entertainment) Albert Bell vs. Andy Vences was a hard, competitive match

Fighter of the week: Yuniel Dorticos who looked an animal in destroying Andrew Tabiti

Punch of the week: The right from Dorticos that put Tabiti down and out was monstrous and Jason Moloney’s left hook that ended his fight with Goodluck Mrema was bad luck for Mrema

Upset of the week: Bell was not expected to beat world rated Vences

Prospect watch: Former top amateur Artem Harutyunyan 7-0 is worth noting