Joey Dawejko discusses sparring Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Murat Gassiev clash and Andre Rozier link up

Joey Dawejko has been at the center of rife speculation of late involving his participation within the camp of Anthony Joshua prior to Joshua’s clash with now WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion of the world Andy Ruiz Jr.

With many rumors flying around the boxing world in the midst of Joshua’s loss, Dawejko set the record straight regarding his time in camp with Joshua and other world heavyweight champions.

He said, ”I’ve been in camp in the past with Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Wladimir Klitschko, and Andy Ruiz Jr and it’s all been fantastic work and all of them were a great experience.

”What I learned about myself in these camps is that I am 100% on their level and I believe in the future I will become heavyweight champion of the world. There’s no heavyweight that has a skill set like mine.”

Dawejko’s record doesn’t tell the full story regarding his career, and the former amateur standout divulged some of the reasons why he hasn’t yet reached the mountain top of the heavyweight division.

Dawejko said, ”There are a few reasons why I have taken losses in my pro career but most of them come down to me not applying myself in camps enough prior to the fights. I literally didn’t train a day for Charles Martin and have ended up fighting people on weeks if not days notice in places like Russia but that is all behind me now and I’m looking forward to the future and that starts against Murat Gassiev on July 27 in Texas.”

The Tank has linked up with famed New York trainer Andre Rozier prior to the Gassiev fight and he opened up on what his first impressions of training with the Brooklyn native Rozier have been.

The Philadelphia native said, ”I am really happy to be in camp with Andre Rozier and I have got a really good feel from all of the camp in New York.

”As I said before I have let myself down prior to fights in the past and this time that won’t be the case. Having Andre and the team in my corner will be what I need to beat Gassiev and begin to launch myself into big fights with the elite of the heavyweight division as I know I have the skills to be in that mix.”