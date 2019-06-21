Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Blood Drive and Ticket Giveaway Friday June 21 from 4:00-800 PM

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame (NVBHOF.com) is holding a Blood Drive in honor of World Blood Donor Day as the Boxing Community is coming together to KnockOut blood shortages! Be a Champion and Donate! The first 50 donors will receive complimentary tickets to the fights on Sunday June 23 at Mandalay Bay featuring Charlo vs Cota and Rigondeaux vs Ceja. This event is in association with the WBC, WBC Cares and HeadzUP Las Vegas.

This will take place at HeadzUP, the newfound home for the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame which will be open to the public year round where fans will be able to see memorabilia from some of the best boxers to ever fight in the state of Nevada.

WHAT: Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Blood Drive

WHY: To KnockOut Blood Shortages

WHEN: June 21, 2019 at 4:00 P.M to 8:00 PM

WHERE: HeadzUP Las Vegas (Located at the Boulevard Mall)

3542 S Maryland Pkwy

Las Vegas, NV 89169

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame is an IRS 501 (c)3 charity and all donations are tax deductible. The Hall’s charitable contributions over the seven years since its formation have helped many Nevada based boxing-related charities and organizations. Our focus remains on building a museum to honor the sport of boxing and developing programs in the community to help at risk youth as well as anyone with medical conditions who can benefit from the positive attributes of boxing. Donations are welcome. The Hall was founded in 2013 by noted boxing broadcaster Rich Marotta.