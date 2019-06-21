The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Rob Hunt is determined to get his name back out there and start boxing regularly again as he readies himself for a return to action.

The former Midlands welterweight champion will step through the ropes for the first time in nearly a year the next time fight night rolls around.

It will happen on BCB Promotions’ show at King’s Hall, in Stoke-on-Trent, on Friday June 21. Hunt’s last outing came under the same lights.

See Also

An entertaining eight-rounder saw him record a 25th victory, with a British Challenge strap on the line, by outpointing Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies.

He now undertakes his 33rd bout, at 33 years old, during his 13th year as a pro having turned back with a first round wipe out of Ian Clyde way back in 2006.

The following 32 contests have seen him pick up another two stoppages, with two draws and five defeats, including four by TKO.

He claimed the area crown in 2015, seeing off Sullivan Mason over-the-distance, but lost it to Karl Wiggins later that year.

Hunt hasn’t given up hope of ever getting another shot at the title, which is now held by Kaisee Benjamin.

In the meantime, the man who is now becoming a veteran is happy enough just to get himself up and running once more.

He said: “When I beat Davies, I broke a knuckle in my hand in the first round, so that kept me out for five months. I couldn’t punch properly.

“I’ve had a few problems, such as with the tendons in my legs and my calf muscles still flare up from time to time.

“I just manage it right, for instance I’ll go out for a run one morning and then go swimming the next. I love exercising.

“Even when I’ve retired, I’ll still be in the gym. I’ll just be able to eat what I want! There’s no substitute for being in there, though.

“I’ve been fit again for a while and I’ve been offered things, like a 10-rounder but it was only on three weeks notice. Conor Benn was the name mentioned to me.

“I don’t mind taking hard fights, but I need a full camp and that, for me, is 10 weeks. I need to be ready for something like that.

“Instead, I’ve got this date in Stoke and it’s given me a lift. It’s a local show for me, as I’m only from Stafford, it’s a great venue and I like boxing there.

“I’m used to coming back after long lay-offs, I had 17 months off before I went in with Davies and I thought I was spot on that night.

“Ups and downs are part of the sport, so I know to take it in the right way. I’ve got a good following and that’s a part of what keeps me going.

“I’ve been the Midlands champion before and the guy who has got the belt now can give me a call, if he wants to make a defence.

“The more active you are, the better you perform. I just want to get the ring rust off and feel the thrill of fighting again.”

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers.